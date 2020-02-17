Environmental Service Systems Announces Launch of New Website

Environmental Service Systems, a CIMS-GB certified minority-owned facility services company with nationwide operations, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: https://www.environmentalss.com/. The website has been revamped with new features and improved functionality that provide instant access to details about the company and its quality services. With a user-friendly interface and easy navigation through the streamlined layout, the company’s new website provides a smoother and more effective experience that also represents the type of customer experience they promise and deliver.

“ESS is excited to launch a new website at the beginning of this new year. We look forward to providing our website visitors with easy navigation, attractive interface, essential details, and insight into the company’s future outlook. We are optimistic that the launch of our new website is a positive step to bring us closer to our growth objectives and strategies to generate new business opportunities in the future,” said Edgar Ruth, president and founder of ESS.

About ESS

Established in 1998, Environmental Service Systems, LLC provides personalized facility services to clients belonging to a range of industries. For more information about ESS, visit https://www.environmentalss.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005473/en/