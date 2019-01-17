Environmental and Natural Resources Attorney Megan Houdeshel Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Megan J. Houdeshel has joined the Firm’s Regulatory Affairs Group in Salt Lake City as a Partner.

Ms. Houdeshel advises clients on environmental and regulatory compliance matters. With a practice focused on the Clean Air Act, she assists clients through complex air permitting, and when necessary, defends clients in enforcement proceedings before State Departments of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency, and in state and federal court. She actively represents mining, petroleum, chemical, energy, and public utility interests throughout the western United States and Canada.

As part of her regulatory compliance practice, Ms. Houdeshel also assists clients with environmental aspects of real property and mining transactions including brownfields redevelopment and public lands leasing transactions. She has experience with a number of environmental compliance matters, including compliance with the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Ms. Houdeshel joins Dorsey from Parr Brown Gee & Loveless in Salt Lake City where she was a shareholder. Prior to Parr Brown, she served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Justice Jill N. Parrish of the Utah State Supreme Court.

Ms. Houdeshel earned a B.A. in Political Science and a B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Utah and her Juris Doctor from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law with high honors. She served as Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Land Resources and Environmental Law and received the Wallace Stegner Center Certificate in Natural Resources & Environmental Law. She has since returned to her alma mater to teach an Environmental Practice class as an adjunct Environmental Law Professor. Ms. Houdeshel also currently serves as the Environmental Section Chair for the Utah Energy and Natural Resources and Environmental Law Section of the Utah State Bar.

“We are delighted that Megan has joined Dorsey,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Her expertise and experience in environmental and natural resources regulatory matters will add even more depth to our lawyer teams serving the energy and natural resources sectors – two focus industries for Dorsey.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of regulatory, natural resources and energy lawyers,” added Ms. Houdeshel. “The depth and breadth of the regulatory affairs practice will allow me to provide a comprehensive array of services to my clients.”

