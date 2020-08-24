Environmental, tribal groups sue to block Alaska refuge drilling

Aug 24 (Reuters) - More than a dozen environmental groups
and one representing northeast Alaskan tribal villages sued the
Trump administration on Monday over a plan to open the sensitive
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.
In two lawsuits filed in federal court in Alaska, the groups
said the plan would cause irreparable damage to a pristine
tundra ecosystem that is vital to wildlife including polar
bears, Porcupine caribou, and more than 150 species of birds
including snow geese and peregrine falcons.
The plan is part of Republican President Donald Trump's
effort to expand oil and gas production on federal lands. His
opponent in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Democrat Joe
Biden, has said he would permanently protect ANWR if elected.
The Gwich'in Steering Committee, which represents tribes
that depend on the caribou for subsistence, sued along with
several other groups including the Sierra Club. Another lawsuit
was filed by Earthjustice and the Natural Resources Defense
Council on behalf of groups including the National Audubon
Society.
"Birds can't vote and they can't file a lawsuit - but we
can. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment to defend the Arctic
National Wildlife Refuge and protect America's bird nursery from
drilling," Audobon Society President David Yarnold said in a
statement.
The actions came a week after the Interior Department
finalized a plan to issue decades-long leases to oil and gas
interests in the refuge before a potential change in U.S.
leadership. The Trump administration could hold a lease sale
before the end of the year, officials said last week.
Regarding the lawsuits, Interior Department spokesman Conner
Swanson said the program was mandated by Congress and "leaves
ninety-two percent of the refuge completely off-limits to
development. The Department’s decision regarding where and when
development can take place includes extensive protections for
wildlife, including caribou and polar bears.”
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)