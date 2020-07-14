Envision Healthcare Earns Recertification as One of Just 94 Federally Designated Patient Safety Organizations in the Nation

Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, announced today that the Envision Healthcare Center for Quality and Patient Safety has been awarded continued listing as a federally certified Patient Safety Organization (PSO) for an additional three years through the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality.

PSOs were created by the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005, which establishes a reporting system to enhance the data available to assess and resolve patient safety and healthcare quality issues. PSOs collect and review patient safety information, with the focus of reducing the occurrence of events that adversely impact patients. Through earning both an initial certification in 2017 and recertification in 2020, Envision has deepened its commitment to improving the quality and safety of healthcare delivery.

“Every day, our 27,000 clinicians demonstrate an incredible commitment to their patients and the communities they serve,” said Envision Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Chan Chuang, MD, FCCP, FACP. “The PSO designation affirms that our team goes above and beyond to ensure the health, safety and well-being of those in our care. As a PSO, we are better able to recruit, retain and support our clinicians so they can focus on what matters most: providing the highest quality care to patients.”

As a nationwide, multispecialty medical group, Envision is in a unique position to contribute to the safety and quality of U.S. healthcare by providing thought leadership in key clinical pathways, prioritizing informed patient-centric decision-making, and cultivating the culture of reliable, high-quality and evidence-based treatments. Recent accomplishments include:

Developing crucial clinical information for front-line clinicians throughout the COVID-19 crisis, providing current, timely and evidence-based information to clinicians in the treatment of these patients, and doing so with all the necessary precautions.

Facilitating the training of thousands of clinicians in multiple courses on a Risk-Free ED, a program focused on evidence-based practice improving patient outcomes.

Guiding the care for tens of thousands of surgical patients along several TEMPO (Together Everyone Molds Patient Outcomes) Perioperative Medicine pathways, which standardize the delivery of perioperative care along the full continuum, and have been shown to reduce perioperative complications, opioid exposure and unnecessary hospital resource utilization.

Releasing white papers around topics that include: Standardized procedures during transitions of care. Managing pain through opioid-sparing analgesia. The power and utility of clinical research and scientific intelligence in shaping medical advancement.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, 97 percent of hospitals that work with a PSO report value in the relationship. Benefits cited by hospitals include an improved culture of safety, focused patient-safety related training and feedback and enhanced ability to prevent future harmful events. Envision is one of just 94 federally listed PSOs and is uniquely positioned to exchange expertise and further the care to its communities through its various specialties and surgical facilities.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a market leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group owns and operates 257 surgery centers and one surgical hospital in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

