Envision Healthcare : Enhances Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan

Envision Healthcare today releases an enhanced strategy to build and advance a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment within the national medical group. After a period of reflection following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, among others, Envision has put forward a course of action to help the medical group more closely reflect the communities it serves.

“As a national medical group, we care for every patient regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and economic background. But we can and must do more,” said Jim Rechtin, President and CEO of Envision Healthcare. “We must continue to learn from and uplift one another. Today’s announcement acknowledges our continued commitment to providing the highest quality of care and improving life in our communities.”

In June, Rechtin signed the CEO Action Pledge, a commitment to work with and within the business community to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Building on that pledge, Envision has identified four main pillars upon which it will create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization:

Employee Recruitment, Engagement, Development and Advancement

Developing Awareness of Diverse Groups

Creating a Supportive Environment

Improving Our Communities and Society

Envision has developed working groups around these pillars to advance its principles throughout the organization. The groups will have meaningful and tangible directives and outputs, including setting goals that require accountability. These efforts will be led by members of Envision’s executive team, guided by an Advisory Council and supported by a new DEI Program Director. The Advisory Council’s members will include internal and external subject matter experts in DEI, talent development, clinical practice, human resources, legal and healthcare administration. Additionally, membership will include those with a passion for improving DEI.

“Ultimately, we are aiming to make Diversity, Equity and Inclusion part of every piece of the employee life cycle. We will not simply declare victory when all the benchmarks are met,” said Adam Brown, MD, MBA, FACEP, President of Emergency Medicine and Co-Chair of the DEI Committee.

Envision has established transparent, verifiable metrics to hold itself accountable and create tangible results. These outcomes include increasing diversity on the executive team, on the board and in its talent pool. The organization is committed to maintaining a minimum of at least two women and at least two non-gender diverse board members and increasing over time. Envision also plans to establish a DEI education curriculum for all employees that includes unconscious bias training, among other critical items.

“We will be assessing our efforts constantly and making the necessary adjustments to our strategy. We will not be complacent. We will not always get it right, but when we fall short, we will learn from those experiences and use them to grow,” said Kris Sanders, FACHE, Vice President of Operations and Co-Chair of the DEI Committee.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading national medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology, and neonatology to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a market leader in ambulatory surgical care, the medical group owns and operates 257 surgery centers and one surgical hospital in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

