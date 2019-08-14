Envision Plastics First to Be Granted NOL by the FDA to Create Food Packaging From Recycled OceanBound Plastic

Many companies and brands have made significant, public commitments regarding sustainability. Now, for the first time ever, plastic that is at risk of entering our oceans is being reclaimed, cleaned, and made available to once again be used for food and beverage packaging. Envision Plastics is excited to announce that it can now provide customers with OceanBound Plastic, a post-consumer resin collected from at-risk regions around the globe, specifically manufactured for direct food contact.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Letter of Non-Objection (NOL) regarding the suitability of Envision’s OceanBound Plastic when used at levels up to 100% in recycled High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) packaging for all food types under Conditions of Use C-H.

“We are thrilled to receive this NOL from the FDA - it has been years in the making. This product offers brands a solution to their 2025 sustainable packaging goals, in 2019, and now they can make good on their commitments,” said Mark Shafer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Envision Plastics. “We are acutely aware of the image plastics have in the mainstream media and on social networks and are working on solutions to address the questions consumers have about the life cycle of plastics. Never has the desire of consumers and brands, to place their products in more sustainable packaging, been more evident. And with OceanBound Plastic, Envision is offering a high quality post-consumer resin that’s fit for food contact applications, and prevents further pollution of our oceans.”

Historically, efforts to protect oceans from plastic have focused on removing the material after it reached a beach or entered a waterway, but these efforts have failed to collect meaningful volumes. Envision has worked tirelessly to better understand how it can help maximize the use of post-consumer resin in a manner that benefits the environment and supports the needs of Envision’s customers. In 2017, Envision Plastics launched OceanBound Plastic, having partnered with local communities in at-risk areas around the world to recover the plastic before it enters the ocean. Envision’s OceanBound Plastic leverages the capabilities of Envision’s global supply chain and manufacturing expertise to solve this problem and deliver a resin that can be readily integrated into existing manufacturing processes and immediately elevates a brand’s sustainability story.

About Envision Plastics

Envision Plastics was established in 2001. Since then, Envision has produced over one billion pounds of recycled resin. In June 2014, Envision was acquired by Consolidated Container Company and continues to operate as a distinct business within the CCC family. Envision has achieved unrivaled product innovation that has led to the commercialization of flagship products EcoPrime®, PRISMA®, OceanBound Plastic and Deodorized Resin™. Envision Plastics is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and reliable post-consumer resin solutions that meet and exceed the needs of retailers, consumers and packaging customers. https://envisionplastics.com/oceanbound-plastic/

About Consolidated Container Company

CCC is a leading developer and manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions in North America. CCC specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice markets. CCC also operates a leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. With 64 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and 3,000 employees, CCC has an integrated, network that consistently delivers reliable and cost-effective packaging and recycled resin solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of customers and markets. From its state-of-the art Studio PKG, to the recycling technologies of Envision Plastics, to its experienced manufacturing teams across its network, CCC delivers high performance, cost-effective solutions to meet even the most challenging applications. www.cccllc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005397/en/