Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Envision Solar Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 05:55pm EDT
  • Revenue of $1.6 Million for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019, Increased by Approximately $800,000 or 94%
  • Gross Profit of $61,545 for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Increased by Approximately $42,000 or 229%
  • Cleaned up and strengthened the balance sheet, no debt outstanding

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights and Recent Developments 

  • Strongest balance sheet position in the Company’s history - $5.9 million of cash
  • Paid off all debt with proceeds from offering
  • Announced follow-on order from a southern California city customer
  • Added leading commercial real estate management firm Accesso Services to growing roster of customers
  • Katherine H. McDermott appointed Chief Financial Officer
  • Follow-on order received from City of Santa Monica
  • Order received from first major pharmaceutical company
  • EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV charger featured at Government Fleet Expo
  • Added major solar distributor to growing roster of customers
  • Closed upsized $12 million public offering
  • Closed over-allotment exercise for gross proceeds of $1.2 million

“I am pleased to report that in the second quarter we continued the momentum that has propelled our growth and development as a company in 2019,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar's CEO. “Revenues in the second quarter increased 94% year over year as our production facility has ramped up to build and deliver product. Due to our aggressive sales and marketing activities, we have experienced an influx of new orders in recent months, primarily from government agencies across the U.S., and our backlog scheduled for shipment in 2019 continues to be robust at $2.5 million as of June 30, 2019. I am confident in our ability to continue to fine tune our sales process and convert pipeline into sales as a result of the increasing need for our product in the market. In addition, we are making progress on our manufacturing process to increase the velocity of delivering high-quality products to our customers and enhancing our gross margin.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Revenues. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our revenues were $1,640,350, compared to $844,495 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a 94% increase. Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2019 included shipment of 16 EV ARC™ units to the city of New York, completing the latest purchase order received against our city-wide, multi-year contract. Other revenues in the period were derived from sales through our multi-year contract with the State of California and corporate sales.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenues were $2,829,945 compared to $3,720,467 for the same period in 2018, a 24% decrease caused in part by our later than anticipated closing of the public offering, causing delays in the development of new products and delivery of existing products. Revenues from the city of New York were very strong in both periods, with deliveries up 13% from 34 EV ARC™ units delivered in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 30 units in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $983,874, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $774,271, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increased loss for the quarter was due to higher operating expenses for Nasdaq fees, investor relations, trade shows, and a one-time consulting fee of $80,000, partially offset by lower commissions and decreased sales personnel due to a position which is temporarily open while the company recruits new sales and marketing personnel. Interest expense was also higher, primarily due to a one-time fee to extend a note due to delays in the public offering, which has since been paid off. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,933,505, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1,785,878, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share for the same period in the prior year. The increased loss was primarily due to increased operating expenses and interest expense for the reasons described above, as well as an offsetting decrease for director fees for non-cash compensation expense due to the timing of grants. The net loss, excluding interest expense that will cease as a result of the debt reduction, would have been reduced to approximately $657,000 and $1,231,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash increased from $244,024 at December 31, 2018 to $5,917,218 at June 30, 2019. The cash balance at June 30, 2019 reflects the public offering and over-allotment exercise resulting in gross proceeds of $13.2 million. Funds from this offering were used to pay off all of the Company’s debt, including the convertible line of credit, convertible notes payable and notes payable, offering costs, to pay down accounts payable and accrued interest, and to fund inventory and accounts receivable. Inventory and accounts receivable together amount to approximately $3.0 million.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells its unique, patented, sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.  

Media Contact:
Lucia Asbury
Envision Solar International, Inc.
(858) 799-4583
gosolar@envisionsolar.com

Investor Relations:
Tristan Traywick
Senior Account Director
CORE IR
516 222 2560
tt@coreir.com
www.coreir.com

Envision Solar International, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(000's omitted)
     
 June 30,  December 31,
 2019  2018
 (Unaudited)   
ASSETS    
Current Assets    
Cash$5,917  $244 
Accounts Receivable, net1,366  1,291
 
Prepaid and other current assets432  256
 
Inventory, net1,503  1,131
 
Total Current Assets9,218  2,922
 
       
Property, Plant and Equipment, net 665  133
 
       
Other Assets      
Patents, net152  132
 
Deposits57  105
 
Deferred Equity Offering Costs-  195
 
Total Other Assets209  432
 
       
Total Assets$10,092  $3,487 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts Payable$656  $1,368 
Accrued Expenses - Short Term Portion798  614
 
Sales Tax Payable14  
 
Deferred Revenue835  836
 
Convertible Line of Credit-  960
 
Convertible Notes Payable, net-  1,104
 
Note Payable, net-  788
 
Auto Loan - current portion11  11
 
Total Current Liabilities2,314  5,681
 
       
Accrued Expenses - Long Term Portion87  
 
Convertible Note Payable201  178
 
Convertible Notes Payable - Long Term Portion-  100
 
Long term portion of Auto Loan4  9
 
Total Long Term Liabilities292  287
 
       
Total Liabilities2,606  5,968
 
       
Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)7,486  (2,481
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)$10,092  $3,487 
     

Envision Solar International, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(000's omitted except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 For the Three Months ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2019 2018 2019 2018
            
Revenues$1,640  $844  $2,830  $3,720 
Cost of Revenues1,579  826  2,822  3,667 
Gross Profit61  18  8  53 
            
Operating Expenses741  573  1,263  1,182 
Loss From Operations(680) (555) (1,255) (1,129)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
Other Income23  1  24  1 
Interest Expense(327) (220) (702) (658)
Total Other Income (Expense)(304) (219) (678) (657)
            
Loss Before Tax Expense(984) (774) (1,933) (1,786)
Tax Expense-  -  1  - 
Net Loss$  (984) $  (774) $  (1,934) $  (1,786)
            
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted$(0.21) $(0.27) $(0.51) $(0.62)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted4,667,297  2,894,130  3,766,041  2,882,030 
            

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pMedicine Man Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
06:57pXERO : Annual Meeting 2019 Chair CFO CEO Addresses to Shareholders
PU
06:56pBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54pCORRECTION : Gran Colombia Gold Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results; Raises 2019 Production Guidance and On Track to Meet 2019 Cost Guidance
GL
06:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
06:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
06:52pPRIVATE LTE/5G NETWORKS : A primer for developers
PU
06:52pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
BU
06:51pTrump says China should treat Hong Kong 'humanely' before trade deal can be agreed
RE
06:50pCLOROX : Company settles vitamin lead-level suit for $1.75M
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD : SUPER RETAIL : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation to Investors
2ZAYO : How Zayo is Fueling Growth and Innovation for Bare Metal Cloud Provider
3COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : *Sumário da Ata da 425ª RCOF
4TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS IN : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 R..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : HGTV ORDERS 13 NEW EPISODES OF CHRISTINA ANSTEAD'S BREAKOUT SOLO DOCU-SERIES &lsqu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group