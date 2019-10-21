Log in
Envisioning Peace: URI at The Commonwealth Club

10/21/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

San Francisco, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URI (United Religions Initiative) will be featured at The Commonwealth Club of California on Friday, October 25, 2019. A distinguished panel will explore URI’s international peacebuilding work.

“URI is honored to be invited to appear at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco,” The Rt. Rev. William E. Swing, Founder and President of URI, says, “URI operates in 108 countries, and speaking at the Commonwealth Club means that we can be heard by an audience that is serious about global problems and global solutions. Therefore, we are most gratified.”

Joining The Right Rev. Swing on the panel are:

  • The Rev. Victor H. Kazanjian Jr., Executive Director, URI
  • Rita Semel, First Global Chair, URI

The panel will be moderated by Michael Pappas, Executive Director of the San Francisco Interfaith Council.

"As the Executive Director of an interfaith organization, which is also a Cooperation Circle of URI, I appreciate the rich benefit of collaborating with like peer organizations around the globe,” says Pappas.

“In these times of increasing divisiveness, I am grateful to the Commonwealth Club of California for creating this forum to share the URI story and its efforts to bring peoples of different faiths together to foster greater world harmony."

Founded in 2000, URI is the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding organization in the world. URI envisions a world at peace sustained by a global grassroots interfaith network (known as Cooperation Circles) that cultivates peace and justice by engaging people to bridge religious and cultural differences.

The Commonwealth Club of California is the nation's oldest and largest public affairs forum. Every year, it presents more than 450 forums on topics ranging across politics, culture, society and the economy.

TO ATTEND

You are invited to attend Envisioning Peace: The United Religions Initiative this Friday, October 25, 2019.

The Commonwealth Club
Toni Rembe Rock Auditorium
110 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, 94105

Directions and Map

Check-in - 11:30 A.M.
Program - Noon
Book Signing - 1 P.M.

Buy tickets here

If you are unable to attend, a recording of this broadcast will be made available on URI's website at a later time.

ABOUT URI

URI (United Religions Initiative) is the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding network in the world. It cultivates peace and justice by engaging people to bridge religious and cultural differences and work together for the good of their communities. URI implements its mission in 108 countries through local and global initiatives that build the capacity of more than 1,000 member groups and organizations, called Cooperation Circles, to engage in community action such as conflict resolution and reconciliation, environmental sustainability, education, women’s and youth programs, and advocacy for human rights. 

URI holds the prestigious distinction of being a non-governmental organization (NGO) with consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and has long-standing partnerships with several other UN agencies.

Get involved at URI.org.

Isabelle Ortega-Lockwood, URI Director of Communications
United Religions Initiative
+1-415-570-3235
iortega@uri.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
