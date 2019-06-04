Enviva Launches Enhanced and Expanded Global Sourcing Policy

Enviva Holdings, LP (“Enviva”, “the Company”), the world’s largest
producer of industrial wood pellets, in partnership with the Earthworm
Foundation, today announced that it is enhancing its responsible
sourcing policy to better accomplish its commitment to the highest
possible standards in sustainability.
Today’s announcement is part of Enviva’s long-standing pledge to
continuously improve environmental performance and will serve as a
framework for further improvements over many years to come. “As a leader
in sustainability within the forest products sector, Enviva recognizes
its critical role in ensuring forest and ecosystem health, and our
sourcing policies and practices reflect this,” said Dr. Jennifer
Jenkins, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Enviva. “As
countries continue to look to replace coal with renewable alternatives,
we expect the demand for wood biomass to continue to grow. Enviva’s
stakeholders can have confidence that all of the wood we use in our
operations meets the highest international sustainability sourcing
standards.”
“We commend Enviva for taking this important step to maintain and
enhance important ecological and social values in their sourcing areas.
With the public implementation plans and progress reporting that
accompany this policy, they are not only increasing their standards for
sustainability, but for transparency as well,” said Bastien Sachet, CEO
of the Earthworm Foundation (formerly The Forest Trust), a global
non–profit organization which helps companies transform their supply
chains across the world for the benefit of people and nature.
Enviva solicited feedback from independent organizations, including
NGOs, state wildlife agencies, foresters, and other stakeholders. This
feedback and ongoing collaboration resulted in specific tangible goals
and implementation plans that will be reviewed twice annually to track
progress and to assess relevance and significance.
One of these collaborations is with The Longleaf Alliance, which is
dedicated to restoring the longleaf ecosystems in the Southeastern
United States. Enviva is partnering with The Longleaf Alliance and other
organizations to help restore the critical longleaf pine forest
ecosystems around its plants, beginning with a pilot project near
Enviva’s new Hamlet plant in Richmond County, North Carolina.
“The Longleaf Alliance is excited to be working with Enviva on the
restoration of longleaf stands,” said Longleaf Alliance President Robert
Abernethy. “We believe that working together, we can restore longleaf in
the landscape surrounding Enviva’s plants while providing income for the
landowners in the area and a source of wood for the mill. We are laying
the groundwork for what will be a model of forest restoration and
utilization, and we applaud Enviva’s efforts.”
Through the new responsible sourcing policy, Enviva will enhance and
expand its High Conservation Value (HCV) forest policy and practices to
ensure that Enviva is protecting and/or improving the wide range of HCV
forests in its sourcing regions.
To see the Company’s revised policy, click here.
About Enviva Holdings, LP
Enviva Holdings, LP is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood
pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source used to generate
electricity and heat. Through its subsidiaries, Enviva Holdings, LP owns
and operates wood pellet processing plants and deep-water export
terminals in the Southeastern United States. We export our pellets
primarily to power plants in the United Kingdom and Europe that
previously were fueled by coal, enabling them to reduce their lifetime
carbon footprint by about 80 percent. We make our pellets using
sustainable practices that protect Southern forests and employ about
1000 people and support many other businesses in the rural South, where
jobs and economic opportunity are sometimes scarce. Enviva Holdings, LP
conducts its activities primarily through two entities: Enviva Partners,
LP, a publicly-traded master limited partnership (NYSE: EVA), and Enviva
Development Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned private company. To learn more
about Enviva Holdings, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com and
follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/enviva)
and Twitter (@EnvivaBiomass).
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this press release, including
those concerning future results of operations, acquisition
opportunities, and distributions, may constitute “forward-looking
statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,”
“intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” or other similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which
are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements
are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future
developments and their potential effects. Although management believes
that these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, there
can be no assurance that future developments will be those that
management anticipates. These forward-looking statements involve
significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our
control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ
materially from our historical experience and our present expectations
or projections.
