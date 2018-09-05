Envoy : Unveils New Envoy : Compliance Platform To Improve Immigration Management

Envoy, the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility, announced today the release of Envoy Compliance. The new product enables organizations to compliantly manage their global workforce through internal employment audits, company level immigration document management as well as forecasting and budgeting tools.

According to Envoy’s 2017 Immigration Trends Report, 42 percent of workplaces had a site visit from an immigration agency in 2017. Increased concern among employers and employees alike is now a common part of workplace immigration and the anxiety is not unwarranted. Many companies find themselves out of compliance simply because they don’t understand or aren’t aware of current regulations. This lack of understanding can lead to fines, expulsion from countries and interruption of business projects, all of which affect companies’ bottom lines.

“These days, if you miss a deadline, have an incorrect job description, or aren't properly storing documents, you won’t escape with just a slap on the wrist,” said Envoy’s CEO Richard Burke. “Which means companies need to be prepared and Envoy Compliance is the tool to do just that.”

Envoy Compliance empowers HR teams to focus on managing and retaining top talent with confidence that the management of foreign talent is being handled securely and compliantly through a state-of-the art platform. Intuitive status updates, centralized Public Access File storage and management, as well as reporting tools keep employers up to date on all of their global workforce needs. HR teams benefit from the reduced stress and greater bandwidth to ensure that operations run smoothly in all areas of a company.

“Compliance is a top concern for our customers,” says Mahi Inampudi, Envoy’s Chief Technology Officer. “By partnering with Envoy, they are able to be proactive with their global workforce, enabling them to retain top talent as well as ensure efficiencies with both spending and resources. It’s an intuitive and secure way to eliminate any compliance anxiety.”

Envoy Compliance elevates the way companies maintain global workforces. Envoy Compliance integrates with Envoy’s core case management platform as well as other popular HR technologies.

“In this climate, it's not a question of if a site visit will happen but when. Mistakes and uncertainty are more costly now than they've ever been, but we are confident Envoy Compliance is the answer,” Burke said. “We’re empowering employers with the tools to be compliant in an increasingly complex environment.”

About Envoy

Founded in 1998, Envoy is the technology leader in global immigration services. Envoy combines expert legal representation — for both inbound and outbound immigration — and proprietary technology, making it seamless for companies to hire and manage an international workforce. This platform empowers companies to acquire the best talent regardless of where they are in the world, mobilizes employees around the world to take advantage of business opportunities, and enables the management of their entire global workforce. Envoy has handled more than 30,000 cases and served more than 2,000 customers in a broad range of industries.

Website, technology platform and administrative services are provided by Envoy Global Inc., a Delaware corporation. Legal services are provided by Envoy-affiliated attorneys. Please visit envoyglobal.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005075/en/