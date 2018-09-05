Envoy : Unveils New Envoy : Compliance Platform To Improve Immigration Management

Envoy,
the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility,
announced today the release of Envoy Compliance. The new product enables
organizations to compliantly manage their global workforce through
internal employment audits, company level immigration document
management as well as forecasting and budgeting tools.
According to Envoy’s 2017
Immigration
Trends Report, 42 percent of workplaces had a site visit from an
immigration agency in 2017. Increased concern among employers and
employees alike is now a common part of workplace immigration and the
anxiety is not unwarranted. Many companies find themselves out of
compliance simply because they don’t understand or aren’t aware of
current regulations. This lack of understanding can lead to fines,
expulsion from countries and interruption of business projects, all of
which affect companies’ bottom lines.
“These days, if you miss a deadline, have an incorrect job description,
or aren't properly storing documents, you won’t escape with just a slap
on the wrist,” said Envoy’s CEO Richard Burke. “Which means companies
need to be prepared and Envoy Compliance is the tool to do just that.”
Envoy Compliance empowers HR teams to focus on managing and retaining
top talent with confidence that the management of foreign talent is
being handled securely and compliantly through a state-of-the art
platform. Intuitive status updates, centralized Public Access File
storage and management, as well as reporting tools keep employers up to
date on all of their global workforce needs. HR teams benefit from the
reduced stress and greater bandwidth to ensure that operations run
smoothly in all areas of a company.
“Compliance is a top concern for our customers,” says Mahi Inampudi,
Envoy’s Chief Technology Officer. “By partnering with Envoy, they are
able to be proactive with their global workforce, enabling them to
retain top talent as well as ensure efficiencies with both spending and
resources. It’s an intuitive and secure way to eliminate any compliance
anxiety.”
Envoy Compliance elevates the way companies maintain global workforces.
Envoy Compliance integrates with Envoy’s core case management platform
as well as other popular HR technologies.
“In this climate, it's not a question of if a site visit will
happen but when. Mistakes and uncertainty are more costly now
than they've ever been, but we are confident Envoy Compliance is the
answer,” Burke said. “We’re empowering employers with the tools to be
compliant in an increasingly complex environment.”
About Envoy
Founded in 1998, Envoy is the technology leader in global immigration
services. Envoy combines expert legal representation — for both inbound
and outbound immigration — and proprietary technology, making it
seamless for companies to hire and manage an international workforce.
This platform empowers companies to acquire the best talent regardless
of where they are in the world, mobilizes employees around the world to
take advantage of business opportunities, and enables the management of
their entire global workforce. Envoy has handled more than 30,000 cases
and served more than 2,000 customers in a broad range of industries.
Website, technology platform and administrative services are provided
by Envoy Global Inc., a Delaware corporation. Legal services are
provided by Envoy-affiliated attorneys. Please visit envoyglobal.com
for more information.
