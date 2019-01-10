Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enwave receives funding to expand environmentally friendly deep lake cooling system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:13pm EST

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enwave Energy Corporation (Enwave) announces a $100 million expansion of its Deep Lake Water Cooling (DLWC) system with the support of up to $10 million in federal funding. A sustainable energy project, DLWC draws cold water from Lake Ontario to cool hospitals, educational campuses, government buildings, commercial and residential buildings in Toronto’s downtown core. The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce strain on the electricity and water systems, help support and attract new development, and make the city more resilient.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is in Toronto today to award Enwave and other recipients of the Low Carbon Economy Challenge, following a tour of Enwave’s John Street Pumping Station. As part of Canada’s clean growth and climate action plan, the Challenge fund provides $450 million to support projects that reduce emissions and generate clean growth.

The investment will help Enwave expand the capacity of its industry-leading DLWC system and serve sustainable cooling to an additional two million square metres of floor space – the equivalent of 40-50 buildings.

Since its inception, DLWC has successfully provided a sustainable alternative to traditional in-building cooling equipment – often a major operating cost for large buildings and institutions. A community-based approach, the system is a district energy model that connects multiple buildings on the same network of infrastructure to leverage economies of scale. Key institutions such as hospitals, data centres and commercial buildings all benefit from the resulting increased reliability and critical resilience of district cooling and heating. The environmental benefits also run deep, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and annual water consumption.

Quick facts:

  • Compared to traditional air conditioning, DLWC can reduce cooling energy use up to 80%
  • The expansion will reduce the City of Toronto’s electrical peak demand by 13MW
  • Buildings connected to DLWC are more likely to maintain cooling in the event of severe weather
  • The expansion project will reduce annual water consumption the equivalent of 113 Olympic swimming pools

Enwave is actively shaping its vision of district energy for the future, helping to create communities designed with low-carbon thermal networks and innovative ways to store, upcycle, and share energy. By creating an economy and supply chain around net zero carbon communities, Enwave will lead the implementation at scale.

Quote:

“This funding is an investment in Toronto’s future. As Toronto grows over the next 20 years, Enwave is committed to making our city more resilient by providing innovative, sustainable heating and cooling in support of the City’s growth.”

Carlyle Coutinho
President and Chief Operating Officer, Enwave Canada
   

“Canadians from across the country, from all sectors and from all backgrounds, are coming up with innovative methods to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and create good middle-class jobs today and for the future. We’re making sure to build a healthy and strong Canada now and for our kids and our grandkids.”

–The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

    
About Enwave
As the largest core-competency district energy provider in North America, Enwave Energy Corporation is an industry leader providing innovative, sustainable energy solutions. A private corporation owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its institutional partners, Enwave has assets in Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Windsor, London and Charlottetown. In each community, Enwave operates intelligent thermal energy systems that generate, store, and share energy across the district. 

For more information, contact: 

Julia St. Michael
Director, Sustainability Engagement
julia.stmichael@enwave.com
416 338 8924

enwave-energy-corp.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pVOLKSWAGEN : VW seeks damages from ex-managers for emissions scandal - report
RE
02:47pFreddie Mac Announces Pricing of $560 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
GL
02:45pDEFLAMO AB : Deflamo initiates measures for divestment of business or assets and simultaneously considers the possibility to open up for new business direction
AQ
02:45pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Energy Risk Indemnity Reinsurance Inc.
BU
02:44pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 10,000
AQ
02:44pINFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL SERVICES : Banks staring at more NPA provisions
AQ
02:44pTATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to shed 4,500 jobs worldwide amid slumping sales in China, Brexit concerns
AQ
02:44pINDUSLND BANK : IndusInd net profit up 5 per cent after provisioning for IL&FS loans
AQ
02:44pIL&FS TRANSPORTATION : gets over 30 EOIs for sale of its domestic roads vertical
AQ
02:44pTHE HISTORY OF NOW : The Important American Folk Art Collection of David Teiger at Sotheby's NY | Auction 20 January
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.