Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enyo Pharma Announces Move to New Corporate Headquarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 09:08am EDT

‒ New Location to Support Long-term Growth and Advancement of Pipeline ‒

ENYO Pharma, a private clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative drug candidates, today announced the relocation of the Company’s headquarters to the 8th Arrondissement in Lyon.

Jacky Vonderscher, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our move to our new headquarters will position our team to work in close proximity to Lyon’s medical, biotechnology and higher education communities and its thriving culture of innovation. Our new location will also provide a more integrated space for our teams to more efficiently support our clinical and pre-clinical pipeline."

The new Lyon headquarters is designed to enable ENYO’s future growth and will provide a sustainable, contemporary workplace, including expanded research and development laboratories, to support the company's collaborative, performance-driven culture. The company has signed a multiyear lease through 2029 and the location offers options for future expansion to support the development of both EYP001 (Vonafexor, proposed INN) and its earlier stage programs. EYP001 is an FXR agonist that is currently in Phase II clinical development in both Hepatitis B (HBV) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

About ENYO Pharma

ENYO Pharma is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in January 2014 and headquartered in Lyon, France. The Company’s most advanced compound, EYP001, is a small molecule (non-Bile Acid FXR agonist) therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH. EYP001 and the Company’s discovery programs are based on a proprietary technology platform that uses a virus bio-mimetism approach to enable the rapid discovery of first-in-class drug candidates with good safety profiles. ENYO’s founders are a mix of virus-host protein interactions experts from the French Infectiology Research Center in Lyon and pharmaceutical industry executives with an impressive track record in drug development. For more information on ENYO and EYP001, please visit http://www.enyopharma.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aINTUIT : Backs First-Quarter, Fiscal 2020 Guidance
DJ
09:21aGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Jason Adler and Kelley Chandler join German American Bank as the company expands to serve the Louisville business market
PU
09:21aJOHN WILEY & SONS : New Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions
PU
09:21aDIGITAL DEBUNKING : Can You Actually Shatter Glass with Your Voice?
PU
09:21aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : presents at Augment Mining Forum 2019
AQ
09:20aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : presenterar på Augment Mining Forum 2019
AQ
09:19aALYI – Alternet Systems Announces Receiving $100 M Strategic Financing Proposal
GL
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Cloud-Based Law Enforcement Analytics Solution
BU
09:17aGLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : Begins Stripping, Channel Sampling and Drilling at Francoeur/Arntfield Gold Mines Property
AQ
09:17aTwo New World Class Exhibits to Begin Short-term Residency in Memphis at Graceland Exhibition Center
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group