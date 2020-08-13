Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enzychem Lifesciences : Announces FDA Acceptance of Phase 2 Study of EC-18 in Preventing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 Pneumonia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to evaluate its lead therapeutic candidate EC-18, in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A Phase 2 study for EC-18 in Preventing ARDS due to novel coronavirus pneumonia is currently ongoing in South Korea.

The US-based Phase 2 study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of EC-18 in preventing the progression of COVID-19 infection to severe pneumonia or ARDS. The study duration is 12 months from the FDA approval date. The study plans to enroll a total of 60 subjects in total, 30 patients in the EC-18 arm and the other 30 patients on the placebo arm. The dosing schedule will be 2000 mg QD (once daily), over a treatment period of 28 days. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 study is proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure through at Day 28.

Dr. Cameron Robert Wolfe, associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, and an internationally renowned specialist in infectious diseases, is the lead scientific advisor to Enzychem’s COVID-19 program in the US.

EC-18 has been shown pre-clinically to control neutrophil infiltration, thereby modulating the inflammatory cytokine and chemokine signaling that has been implicated in these severe COVID-19 cases. EC-18 has also been shown to improve lung function, as well as to reduce inflammation and fibrosis, in multiple animal models of immune-mediated acute lung injury and also other inflammatory diseases, such as pneumonia.

"We are extremely pleased with the FDA’s decision and believe there is strong scientific rationale for the development of EC-18 to treat ARDS in COVID-19 patients. This IND approval is an important first step in Enzychem’s evolution into becoming a global biopharmaceutical leader. We look forward to advancing EC-18 as a potential new treatment option for patients with confirmed COVID-19, based on EC-18’s unique mechanism of action,” said Ki Young Sohn, CEO and Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences.

EC-18 is the company's proprietary compound originally derived from Sika deer antler, which acts as Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRR) (e.g., TLR4) endocytic trafficking accelerator contributing to swift removal of PAMPs/DAMPs. For acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19, dysregulation of the TLRs signaling pathway is reported to be relevant. With this unique mechanism of action, the company is developing EC-18 for indications including chemoradiation induced oral mucositis (CRIOM), chemotherapy induced neutropenia (CIN) and acute radiation syndrome (ARS).

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology, inflammatory, and severe respiratory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company’s lead candidate EC-18 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trials for oral mucositis and chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company is also developing EC-18 in metabolic disorders such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), in combination cancer therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and in severe respiratory diseases as a potential therapy for COVID-19. EC-18, or PLAG, is a fully synthesized substance, derived from an active ingredient in Sika deer antlers. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aSEQUENTIAL BRANDS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:21aEMAGIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aHRS : and SAP Concur Sign Strategic 5-Year Deal; Agreement Offers Pioneering Technologies and Hotel Savings for Corporations
BU
08:20aCHORUS AVIATION : reports Q2 profit down from year ago due to pandemic
AQ
08:19aSTARCO BRANDS : Breathe® Household Cleaning and Hand Sanitizer now available at Amazon and Walmart
PR
08:19aMITUTOYO AMERICA CORPORATION : Expands Custom Solutions Offerings
BU
08:18aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH First Bank to Offer “Kuwait Mobile ID” Booth in Branches and Auto Showrooms
PU
08:18aLEIFHEIT : Investorenpräsentation 1. Halbjahr 2020 (Englisch)
PU
08:18aIFIRMA : Raport bieżący 14/2020 – 13.08.2020
PU
08:18aTONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on results of subsidiary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
5ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group