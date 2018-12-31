Enzychem Lifesciences To Present At Biotech Showcase™ 2019 In San Francisco

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019, to be held January 7–9, during the most important week in healthcare at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

CEO & Chairman, Mr. Ki Young Sohn will present at Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Time: 9:30 am PT

Room: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments capable of addressing unmet medical needs with R&D-driven approaches under its grand mission of "Saving Human Lives by Overcoming Unmet Medical Needs."

EC-18, the lead compound of Enzychem Lifesciences, is an immune modulator driven from deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. At present, three clinical trials for different indications are being conducted; Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN), Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). In order to facilitate the clinical trial process, Enzychem launched a US operation in New Jersey.

Currently, Enzychem Lifesciences is one of the fastest growing life science companies in KOSDAQ Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization. The company is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. For more information, visit: http://www.enzychem.com/

