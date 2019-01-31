Epcon Delivers World-Class Thermal Deoilers Based on Patented Process Heating Systems

CONROE, Texas, Jan 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Epcon Industrial Systems, LP has delivered several custom thermal deoiler systems based on their patented process heating systems for several different industries.



One of the thermal deoilers was delivered to a company providing stamping oil cleaning services for HVAC furnace and A/C coil and automotive heater core industries, is based on an Oxidizer/Oven patented-Epcon(R) system and features a burner-less deoiler, a cooling zone, multiple conveyors and platforms. The unit has a built-in secondary heat recovery system that uses a shell and tube heat exchanger design, to recycle the heat from the oxidizer back into the burner-less oven.



The Result: This system's efficiency has significantly reduced cost by more than 30 percent when comparing the old method of aqueous cleaning to the thermal deoiling process. This deoiler also eliminated toxic waste water and reduced water consumption as well.



Another system recently delivered by the Epcon engineering team is an integral thermal deoiler design, based on one of Epcon's patents utilizing a thermal oxidizer and thermal deoiler for the oven. This thermal deoiler is also burner-less and utilizes the secondary heat from the oxidizer. The thermal oxidizer a shell and tube heat exchanger design that reduced the fuel consumption of the oxidizer. In addition, a secondary heat recovery system, that incorporated a plate and shell heat which supplies the heat necessary to operate the burner-less oven.



The Result: This system's efficiency has significantly reduced fuel consumption and operating cost by over 30 percent percent, as well as reduced the amount of water usage and eliminated the production of toxic waste water.



Epcon Industrial Systems also delivered a thermal deoiler to a major HVAC equipment supplier. This integrated system consisted of a processing oven to clean the residual oil present in the HVAC coils, combined with an air pollution control system thermal oxidizer to destroy the solvents evaporated during thermal cleaning process. This processing oven features a dual lane conveyor system with a precision lane adjustment mechanism, and unique air distribution nozzles arrangement to offer high and low-pressure air impingement over specific areas of the HVAC coil. The combination of a higher recirculation rate and turbulence in the Oven processing chamber allowed the end user to achieve proper cleaning of parts in 20 percent less time.



The unique design of the integrated oven-oxidizer system offered a highly energy efficient solution by using air pollution control equipment as a heat source to the processing oven. The recuperative-style thermal oxidizer with primary and secondary heat recovery arrangements were used to design a "burner-less" oven configuration to recover waste heat generated in the oxidizer.



The Result: This new, optimized system configuration resulted into energy savings of 5.5 MMBTU per hour, which saved the company about $125,000 per year, a much higher ROI than anticipated. Epcon's patented method of coupling heat processing systems and air pollution control systems is a prime example of how Epcon's thermal engineering can create significant cost savings by making the process more efficient.



Are you looking for a thermal deoiler system that will reduce your energy consumption and cost? Give us a call at (936) 273-3300, email us at epcon@epconlp.com, or complete our simple online contact form to reach out to one of our experts today.



Learn more: https://www.epconlp.com/products/specialty-systems/thermal-deoilers/



About Epcon Industrial, LP

Epcon was founded in 1977 in The Woodlands, Texas. In the last 40 years it has grown from a one man-operation to a large corporation, complete with an on-site manufacturing facility. With 4,000 completed systems worldwide, Epcon has consistently been a global leader in developing new and innovative air pollution control technology and industrial heating equipment. Epcon specializes in custom designing and manufacturing pre-engineered and pre-tested air pollution control systems.



More information: https://www.epconlp.com/



News Source: Epcon Industrial Systems

Related link: https://www.epconlp.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epcon-delivers-world-class-thermal-deoilers-based-on-patented-process-heating-systems/