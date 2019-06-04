Epex Spot : Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets surge to all-time high

Press Release

EPEX SPOT power trading results of May 2019

Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets surge to all-time high

Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 04 June 2019. In May 2019, a total volume of 49.7 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (May 2018:

50.9 TWh).

Day-Ahead markets

In May 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 42,195,715 MWh (May 2018: 43,659,235 MWh).

Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 63% of the time (May 2018: 12%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,489,654 MWh was traded in May 2019 (May 2018: 7,217,623 MWh). The Austrian and Belgian Intraday markets more than doubled their traded volumes year-on-year reaching 301,490 MWh and 174,867 MWh. Traded volumes on the Dutch Intraday market grew by 55.4% and reached 266,594 MWh. For all three market segments these are new monthly records.

In May, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 19.1% of the total continuous intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 11.7% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.