|
Epex Spot : Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets surge to all-time high
06/04/2019 | 04:20am EDT
Press Release
EPEX SPOT power trading results of May 2019
Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets surge to all-time high
Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 04 June 2019. In May 2019, a total volume of 49.7 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (May 2018:
50.9 TWh).
Day-Ahead markets
In May 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 42,195,715 MWh (May 2018: 43,659,235 MWh).
Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 63% of the time (May 2018: 12%).
Intraday markets
On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,489,654 MWh was traded in May 2019 (May 2018: 7,217,623 MWh). The Austrian and Belgian Intraday markets more than doubled their traded volumes year-on-year reaching 301,490 MWh and 174,867 MWh. Traded volumes on the Dutch Intraday market grew by 55.4% and reached 266,594 MWh. For all three market segments these are new monthly records.
In May, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 19.1% of the total continuous intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 11.7% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.
More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.
|
Press Release
|
Page 1
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
New members
In May, EPEX SPOT welcomed CFP Trading Limited and EVN AG as new members to the Exchange. Avacon Netz GmbH was newly admitted to the Local Flexibility Market launched in February.
- ENDS
The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2018, its 289 members traded 567 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.
CONTACT
EPEX SPOT Press
EPEX SPOT SE • 5 boulevard Montmartre • 75002 Paris (France)
Email press@epexspot.com • Tel +33 (0) 1 73 03 61 33
|
Press Release
|
Page 2
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
EPEX SPOT - Monthly Figures Report for May 2019
Volumes
|
Power Spot Volumes
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume
|
|
previous year - MWh
|
|
MWh
|
|
|
|
Total
|
49,685,369
|
50,876,858
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead
|
42,195,715
|
43,659,235
|
|
|
|
Day-AheadDE-AT-LU total
|
21,004,515
|
20,062,612
|
- Day-Ahead AT
|
2,182,205
|
0*
|
- Day-AheadDE-LU
|
18,822,310
|
0*
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
1,327,358
|
2,169,926
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead CH
|
2,291,280
|
2,372,725
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
10,476,637
|
11,341,684
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB total
|
3,850,079
|
3,766,194
|
- Day-Ahead auction
|
3,549,775
|
3,449,011
|
- 30 min 15:30 auction
|
300,304
|
317,183
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
3,245,846
|
3,946,094
|
|
|
|
Intraday
|
7,489,654
|
7,217,623
|
|
|
|
Intraday AT total
|
301,490
|
136,348
|
- 60 min continuous AT
|
274,965
|
119,779
|
- 15 min continuous AT
|
26,525
|
16,569
|
|
|
|
Intraday BE total
|
174,867
|
83,990
|
- 60 min continuous BE
|
174,456
|
83,990
|
- 15 min continuous BE
|
411
|
0**
|
|
|
|
Intraday CH total
|
62,105
|
260,206
|
- 60 min continuous CH
|
21,586
|
242,906
|
- 30 min continuous CH
|
0
|
419
|
- 15 min continuous CH
|
0
|
16,881
|
- 60 min 16:30 auction CH
|
29,278
|
0***
|
- 60 min 11:15 auction CH
|
11,241
|
0***
|
|
|
|
Intraday DE total
|
4,497,054
|
4,524,770
|
- 60 min continuous DE
|
3,404,830
|
3,408,160
|
- 30 min continuous DE
|
5,927
|
10,493
|
- 15 min continuous DE
|
520,612
|
539,233
|
- 15 min 15:00 auction DE
|
565,685
|
566,884
|
|
|
|
Press Release
|
Page 3
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
|
Intraday FR total
|
546,242
|
442,731
|
- 60 min continuous FR
|
540,824
|
434,814
|
- 30 min continuous FR
|
5,418
|
7,917
|
|
|
|
Intraday GB total
|
1,640,425
|
1,595,297
|
- 30 min continuous GB
|
1,556,616
|
1,595,297
|
- 30 min 17:30 auction GB
|
50,679
|
0****
|
- 30 min 8:00 auction GB
|
33,130
|
0****
|
|
|
|
Intraday NL total
|
266,594
|
171,537
|
- 60 min continuous NL
|
266,538
|
171,537
|
- 15 min continuous NL
|
56
|
0**
|
|
|
|
OTC Registration
|
877
|
2,744
|
|
|
*Only available from 01 October 2018 onwards **Segment launched on 10 July 2018
-
Segment launched on 17 April 2019
-
Segment launched on 30 September 2018
|
Press Release
|
Page 4
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
Prices and Indices
|
|
|
Price - monthly average
|
|
|
(Base / Peak*)
|
|
|
Price/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead AT - PHELIX AT
|
€37.93 / €41.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
€38.01 / €41.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead CH - SWISSIX
|
€38.07 / €41.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-AheadDE-LU - PHELIX DE
|
€37.84 / €40.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
€37.21 / €40.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB
|
£41.36 / £43.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB Half-Hour
|
£41.46 / £43.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
€40.20 / €43.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Electricity Index - ELIX**
|
€33.45 / €36.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous AT
|
€37.79 / €41.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute continuous AT
|
€37.55/ €40.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous BE
|
€37.78 / €41.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute continuous BE
|
€37.87/ €41.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous CH
|
€37.45 / €40.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30 minute continuous CH
|
€37.45 / €40.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute 16:30 auction CH
|
€38.03 / €41.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute 11:15 auction CH
|
€40.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous DE
|
€37.54 / €41.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30 minute continuous DE
|
€37.60 / €41.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute continuous DE
|
€37.20 / €40.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute 15:00 auction DE
|
€37.48 / €40.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Press Release
|
|
Page 5
|
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Epex Spot SE published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:19:07 UTC
|
|