Epex Spot : Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets surge to all-time high

0
06/04/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Press Release

EPEX SPOT power trading results of May 2019

Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets surge to all-time high

Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 04 June 2019. In May 2019, a total volume of 49.7 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (May 2018:

50.9 TWh).

Day-Ahead markets

In May 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 42,195,715 MWh (May 2018: 43,659,235 MWh).

Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 63% of the time (May 2018: 12%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,489,654 MWh was traded in May 2019 (May 2018: 7,217,623 MWh). The Austrian and Belgian Intraday markets more than doubled their traded volumes year-on-year reaching 301,490 MWh and 174,867 MWh. Traded volumes on the Dutch Intraday market grew by 55.4% and reached 266,594 MWh. For all three market segments these are new monthly records.

In May, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 19.1% of the total continuous intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 11.7% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.

Press Release

Page 1

© EPEX SPOT SE

New members

In May, EPEX SPOT welcomed CFP Trading Limited and EVN AG as new members to the Exchange. Avacon Netz GmbH was newly admitted to the Local Flexibility Market launched in February.

- ENDS

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2018, its 289 members traded 567 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.

CONTACT

EPEX SPOT Press

EPEX SPOT SE 5 boulevard Montmartre 75002 Paris (France)

Email press@epexspot.com Tel +33 (0) 1 73 03 61 33

Press Release

Page 2

© EPEX SPOT SE

EPEX SPOT - Monthly Figures Report for May 2019

Volumes

Power Spot Volumes

Monthly volume

Monthly volume

previous year - MWh

MWh

Total

49,685,369

50,876,858

Day-Ahead

42,195,715

43,659,235

Day-AheadDE-AT-LU total

21,004,515

20,062,612

- Day-Ahead AT

2,182,205

0*

- Day-AheadDE-LU

18,822,310

0*

Day-Ahead BE

1,327,358

2,169,926

Day-Ahead CH

2,291,280

2,372,725

Day-Ahead FR

10,476,637

11,341,684

Day-Ahead GB total

3,850,079

3,766,194

- Day-Ahead auction

3,549,775

3,449,011

- 30 min 15:30 auction

300,304

317,183

Day-Ahead NL

3,245,846

3,946,094

Intraday

7,489,654

7,217,623

Intraday AT total

301,490

136,348

- 60 min continuous AT

274,965

119,779

- 15 min continuous AT

26,525

16,569

Intraday BE total

174,867

83,990

- 60 min continuous BE

174,456

83,990

- 15 min continuous BE

411

0**

Intraday CH total

62,105

260,206

- 60 min continuous CH

21,586

242,906

- 30 min continuous CH

0

419

- 15 min continuous CH

0

16,881

- 60 min 16:30 auction CH

29,278

0***

- 60 min 11:15 auction CH

11,241

0***

Intraday DE total

4,497,054

4,524,770

- 60 min continuous DE

3,404,830

3,408,160

- 30 min continuous DE

5,927

10,493

- 15 min continuous DE

520,612

539,233

- 15 min 15:00 auction DE

565,685

566,884

Press Release

Page 3

© EPEX SPOT SE

Intraday FR total

546,242

442,731

- 60 min continuous FR

540,824

434,814

- 30 min continuous FR

5,418

7,917

Intraday GB total

1,640,425

1,595,297

- 30 min continuous GB

1,556,616

1,595,297

- 30 min 17:30 auction GB

50,679

0****

- 30 min 8:00 auction GB

33,130

0****

Intraday NL total

266,594

171,537

- 60 min continuous NL

266,538

171,537

- 15 min continuous NL

56

0**

OTC Registration

877

2,744

*Only available from 01 October 2018 onwards **Segment launched on 10 July 2018

  • Segment launched on 17 April 2019
  • Segment launched on 30 September 2018

Press Release

Page 4

© EPEX SPOT SE

Prices and Indices

Price - monthly average

(Base / Peak*)

Price/MWh

Day-Ahead AT - PHELIX AT

€37.93 / €41.04

Day-Ahead BE

€38.01 / €41.24

Day-Ahead CH - SWISSIX

€38.07 / €41.11

Day-AheadDE-LU - PHELIX DE

€37.84 / €40.90

Day-Ahead FR

€37.21 / €40.45

Day-Ahead GB

£41.36 / £43.51

Day-Ahead GB Half-Hour

£41.46 / £43.45

Day-Ahead NL

€40.20 / €43.04

European Electricity Index - ELIX**

€33.45 / €36.76

Intraday 60 minute continuous AT

€37.79 / €41.47

Intraday 15 minute continuous AT

€37.55/ €40.57

Intraday 60 minute continuous BE

€37.78 / €41.65

Intraday 15 minute continuous BE

€37.87/ €41.59

Intraday 60 minute continuous CH

€37.45 / €40.43

Intraday 30 minute continuous CH

€37.45 / €40.43

Intraday 60 minute 16:30 auction CH

€38.03 / €41.29

Intraday 60 minute 11:15 auction CH

€40.82

Intraday 60 minute continuous DE

€37.54 / €41.69

Intraday 30 minute continuous DE

€37.60 / €41.69

Intraday 15 minute continuous DE

€37.20 / €40.88

Intraday 15 minute 15:00 auction DE

€37.48 / €40.53

Press Release

Page 5

© EPEX SPOT SE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:19:07 UTC
