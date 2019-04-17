Epex Spot : Core FB MC Market Design is finalised for implementation

Core FB MC
Core FB MC Market Design is finalised for implementation
Flow-Based Market Coupling to be implemented in the Core Capacity Calculation Region
Vienna, Brussel, Zagreb, Prague, Paris, Berlin, Budapest, Luxemburg, Amsterdam,
|
Warsaw, Bucharest, Bratislava, Ljubljana
|
17 April 2019
According to article 20 of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2015/1222 establishing a guideline on capacity allocation and congestion management (CACM Regulation), a Flow-Based market coupling for the day-ahead timeframe has to be implemented in the Core capacity calculation region (Core CCR). The project parties involved in the Core Flow-Based Market Coupling project have finalised the Market Design for Implementation. The current planning foresees the go-live of Flow-Based Market Coupling in the Core CCR in Q4 2020.
Flow-Based Market Coupling is currently deployed within the Single Day-Ahead Coupling across Central Western Europe (CWE) covering Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg and the Netherlands.
With the Core Flow-Based Market Coupling project, all borders of the Core CCR will be coupled based on a Flow-Based capacity calculation methodology developed in the framework of the CACM Regulation.
About the Flow-Based Market Coupling project in Core
The Core Flow-Based Market Coupling project promotes the development and implementation of a Flow-Basedday-ahead market coupling across the whole Core capacity calculation region (Core CCR) in the framework of the Single Day-Ahead Coupling (SDAC). The Core CCR consists of the bidding zone borders between the following EU Member States' bidding zones: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.