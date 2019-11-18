Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Epex Spot : European Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) Solution and Local Implementation Projects confirm 2nd wave go-live date for 19th November with first deliveries on 20th November 2019.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:10am EST

For release on Monday 18th November 2019 at 09.30 CET

European Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) Solution and Local Implementation Projects confirm 2nd wave go-live date for 19th November with first deliveries on 20th November 2019. This confirmation follows completion of testing and preparation activities. Seven further countries to be coupled with the fourteen already operational. Clarifications on active borders provided.

Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) confirm the go-live for the second launch of SIDC (formerly known as XBID). This confirmation follows the successful completion of testing. At the go-live all borders in the coupled 7 countries will be active apart from the Swedish/Polish border, which will be temporarily set to 'inactive' status, whilst outstanding issues are resolved. Multiple NEMO arrangements are implemented in Poland. Nevertheless, Nordpool EMCO, for the initial period from the 2nd Go-Live, will be the single shipper in Poland.

Marking another important step towards expanding the single integrated European Intraday market, the target go-live with the 2 additional Local Implementation Projects will expand the continuous trading of electricity across the following countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia. They join the existing countries already operating the SIDC: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. A 3rd wave go-live is expected by the end of 2020. Confirmation is awaited on the date that the Swedish/Polish border will join and this will be communicated subsequently to Market Parties.

The SIDC solution is based on a common IT system with one Shared Order Book (SOB), a Capacity Management Module (CMM) and a Shipping Module (SM). It allows for orders entered by market participants for continuous matching in one bidding zone to be matched by orders similarly submitted by market participants in any other bidding zone within the project's reach as long as transmission capacity is available. The intraday solution supports both explicit allocation on the Croatian/Slovenian and French/German borders (as requested by the respective NRAs) and implicit continuous trading. It is in line with the EU Target model for an integrated intraday market.

European-wide intraday coupling is a key component for completing the European Internal Energy Market. With the rising share of intermittent generation in the European generation mix, connecting intraday markets through cross-border trading is an increasingly important tool for market parties to keep positions balanced. The purpose of the SIDC initiative is to increase the overall efficiency of intraday trading.

1

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 09:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aLOW ECB RATES WILL FURTHER WEIGH ON BANK PROFITS : de Guindos
RE
04:20aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : and GeSI join forces to drive sustainable business practices
PU
04:15aMACQUARIE : Capital Principal Finance completes first biogas investment
PU
04:13aSouth Africa's Netcare posts higher HEPS, forecasts hit to first-half
RE
04:10aEPEX SPOT : European Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) Solution and Local Implementation Projects confirm 2nd wave go-live date for 19th November with first deliveries on 20th November 2019.
PU
04:05aZIMPLATS : Directorate Changes
PU
04:05aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Address by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, MP, at UNISA, on 18 November 2019
PU
04:05aIMDEX : UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation
PU
04:03aCanada's De Havilland inks order for 20 turboprops; bets on Middle East, Africa
RE
04:00aBEZANT RESOURCES : Completion of disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3ARCELORMITTAL : Indian Supreme Court approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel
4ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group