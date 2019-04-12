Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Epex Spot : Great Britain remains in the Internal Energy Market until further notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Following the European Council decision announced on 11 April, where an extension of the period of EU Treaty Article 50 (BREXIT) has been granted until 31 October 2019, Great Britain remains in the Internal Energy Market until further notice.

All EPEX SPOT GB markets will therefore continue running as usual, without any operational or contractual changes. In particular, GB market coupling with Continental Europe and Ireland, as well as a single GB Day-Ahead reference price, are maintained.

EPEX SPOT, as part of the EEX Group, continues to follow the BREXIT processes closely, engaging with regulators and governments, and remains committed to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact on its clients' business.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with your key account manager or send an E-Mail to sales@epexspot.com.

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Industrial production down by 0.2% in euro area
PU
05:21aGermany to halve 2019 growth forecast - government source
RE
05:16aEuro zone industry output falls by less than expected in mild February
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina March new loans rebound sharply, more policy easing expected
RE
05:09aAuto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market
RE
05:08aOil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears
RE
05:07aChina auto sales drop at smallest pace in seven months, tax cuts help
RE
05:07aChina March exports rebound to five-month high but imports fall more than expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5DANONE : DANONE : sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About