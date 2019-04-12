Epex Spot : Great Britain remains in the Internal Energy Market until further notice

Following the European Council decision announced on 11 April, where an extension of the period of EU Treaty Article 50 (BREXIT) has been granted until 31 October 2019, Great Britain remains in the Internal Energy Market until further notice.

All EPEX SPOT GB markets will therefore continue running as usual, without any operational or contractual changes. In particular, GB market coupling with Continental Europe and Ireland, as well as a single GB Day-Ahead reference price, are maintained.

EPEX SPOT, as part of the EEX Group, continues to follow the BREXIT processes closely, engaging with regulators and governments, and remains committed to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact on its clients' business.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with your key account manager or send an E-Mail to sales@epexspot.com.