Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Epex Spot : Jean-François Conil-Lacoste has stepped down from his CEO mandate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

Press Release

Jean-François Conil-Lacoste has stepped down from his CEO mandate

Paris, 15 October 2018. As announced earlier this year,Jean-François Conil-Lacoste, founding CEO of the European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT, has stepped down from his CEO mandate on 13

October 2018, as he turns 65, according to French corporate law. He remains in an advisory role.

Ralph Danielski, whose appointment was announced three months ago,has taken up his new role as CEO of EPEX SPOT as of today.

--- ENDS

Jean François Conil-Lacoste: please click here to download photo.

Ralph Danielski: please click here to download photo.

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In the first half of 2018, 284 TWh have been traded on EPEX SPOT markets. In 2017, its 285 members traded 535 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visitwww.epexspot.com.

CONTACT

Maria Schubotz External Communications Officer

EPEX SPOT SE 5 boulevard Montmartre 75002 Paris (France) Email m.schubotz@epexspot.com Tel +33 (0) 1 73 03 61 33

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 10:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia’s External Debt Grows Stably
PU
12:38pAPEC ECONOMIC LEADERS&RSQUO; WEEK : Media Registration Open
PU
12:23pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : The Commission welcomes Council green light for EU-Singapore Trade and Investment Agreements
PU
12:18pREPORT - HARNESSING GLOBALISATION : trade aspects - A8-0319/2018 - Committee on International Trade
PU
12:18pSOMALIA : major step in EU support to state-building
PU
12:13pTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products
PU
12:12pSouth African rand firms, stocks dip 2 percent tracking Asia
RE
12:09pMESSE FRANKFURT ITALIA S R L : Furniture and decorative fabrics_ Heimtextil expands its offer (PDF 28Kb)
PU
12:05pXG Communities announces advancement for the City of La Puente’s small cell and 5G wireless strategy
SE
12:03pEPEX SPOT : Jean-François Conil-Lacoste has stepped down from his CEO mandate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4GREENCORE GROUP PLC : GREENCORE : Proposed Sale of Greencore US
5SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.