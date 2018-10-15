Epex Spot : Jean-François Conil-Lacoste has stepped down from his CEO mandate

Press Release

Jean-François Conil-Lacoste has stepped down from his CEO mandate

Paris, 15 October 2018. As announced earlier this year,Jean-François Conil-Lacoste, founding CEO of the European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT, has stepped down from his CEO mandate on 13

October 2018, as he turns 65, according to French corporate law. He remains in an advisory role.

Ralph Danielski, whose appointment was announced three months ago,has taken up his new role as CEO of EPEX SPOT as of today.

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In the first half of 2018, 284 TWh have been traded on EPEX SPOT markets. In 2017, its 285 members traded 535 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visitwww.epexspot.com.

