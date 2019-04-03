|
Epex Spot : Power markets grow by 13.7%
04/03/2019 | 10:02am EDT
EPEX SPOT power trading results of March 2019
Power markets grow by 13.7%
Intraday market in Great Britain grows by 11.6%
Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 03 April 2019. In March 2019, a total volume of 54.4 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (March 2018: 47.8 TWh). This represents a year-on-year growth of 13.7%.
Day-Ahead markets
In March 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 46,877,572 MWh (March 2018: 40,275,975 MWh) surpassing the growth rate of the previous month and reaching 16.4% of growth year-on-year. The French Day-Ahead market grew by 15.6%, the Dutch and Swiss Day-Ahead markets reached 8.0% and 5.0% of growth respectively.
Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 37% of the time (March 2018: 29%).
Intraday markets
On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,503,046 MWh was traded in March 2019 (March 2018: 7,563,698 MWh). Intraday trading in Great Britain grew by 11.6%, the German 15 minute auction registered 12.0% of growth.
In March, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 13,8% of the total continuous intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 12.3% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.
More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.
New members
In March, EPEX SPOT welcomed thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG and Adela Energy Limited as new members to the Exchange.
The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2018, its 289 members traded 567 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.
EPEX SPOT - Monthly Figures Report for March 2019
Volumes
|
|
Power Spot Volumes
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MWh
|
previous year - MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
54,380,618
|
47,839,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead
|
46,877,572
|
40,275,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-AheadDE-AT-LU total
|
24,617,070
|
19,467,530
|
|
|
- Day-Ahead AT
|
2,676,103
|
0*
|
|
|
- Day-AheadDE-LU
|
21,940,967
|
0*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
1,394,654
|
1,581,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead CH
|
1,967,256
|
1,874,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
11,080,304
|
9,588,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB total
|
4,590,448
|
4,774,777
|
|
|
- Day-Ahead auction
|
4,255,164
|
4,392,412
|
|
|
- 30 min 15:30 auction
|
335,284
|
382,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
3,227,840
|
2,989,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday
|
7,503,046
|
7,563,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday AT total
|
239,726
|
224,895
|
|
|
- 60 min continuous AT
|
212,010
|
201,901
|
|
|
- 15 min continuous AT
|
27,716
|
22,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday BE total
|
133,821
|
101,065
|
|
|
- 60 min continuous
|
133,711
|
101,065
|
|
|
- 15 min continuous
|
110
|
0***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday CH total
|
18,701
|
187,904
|
|
|
- 60 min continuous
|
18,701
|
181,072
|
|
|
- 30 min continuous
|
0
|
807
|
|
|
- 15 min continuous
|
0
|
6,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday DE total
|
4,475,329
|
4,583,009
|
|
|
- 60 min continuous DE
|
3,313,807
|
3,511,260
|
|
|
- 30 min continuous DE
|
5,562
|
7,086
|
|
|
- 15 min continuous DE
|
517,788
|
494,947
|
|
|
- 15 min 15:00 auction DE
|
638,172
|
569,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday FR total
|
495,191
|
506,666
|
|
|
- 60 min continuous
|
490,803
|
499,142
|
|
|
- 30 min continuous
|
4,388
|
7,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday GB total
|
1,914,414
|
1,716,032
|
- 30 min continuous
|
1,822,961
|
1,716,032
|
- 30 min 17:30 auction
|
48,730
|
0**
|
- 30 min 8:00 auction
|
42,723
|
0**
|
|
|
|
Intraday NL total
|
225,368
|
201,057
|
- 60 min continuous
|
225,276
|
201,057
|
- 15 min continuous
|
92
|
0***
|
|
|
|
OTC Registration
|
496
|
43,070
|
|
|
*Only available from 01 October 2019 onwards
**Segment launched on 30 September 2019
***Segment launched on 10 July 2019
|
Prices and Indices
|
|
|
Price - monthly average
|
|
|
(Base / Peak****)
|
|
|
Price/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead AT - PHELIX AT
|
€33.08 / €39.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
€37.63 / €43.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead CH - SWISSIX
|
€35.78 / €42.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-AheadDE-LU - PHELIX DE
|
€30.63 / €37.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
€33.86 / €40.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB
|
£44.30 / £47.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB Half-Hour
|
£44.10 / £46.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
€40.52 / €44.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Electricity Index - ELIX*****
|
€25.71 / €32.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60-minute continuous AT
|
€32.75 / €39.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15-minute continuous AT
|
€32.19/ €37.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60-minute continuous BE
|
€36.85 / €42.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15-minute continuous BE
|
€36.88/ €42.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60-minute continuous CH
|
€35.84 / €41.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30-minute continuous CH
|
€35.84 / €41.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60-minute continuous DE
|
€29.40 / €37.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30-minute continuous DE
|
€29.53 / €37.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15-minute continuous DE
|
€29.76 / €37.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15-minute 15:00 auction DE
|
€29.31 / €36.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60-minute continuous FR
|
€33.85 / €40.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30-minute continuous FR
|
€33.86 / €40.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
