Epex Spot : Power markets grow by 13.7%

Press Release

EPEX SPOT power trading results of March 2019

Power markets grow by 13.7%

Intraday market in Great Britain grows by 11.6%

Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 03 April 2019. In March 2019, a total volume of 54.4 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (March 2018: 47.8 TWh). This represents a year-on-year growth of 13.7%.

Day-Ahead markets

In March 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 46,877,572 MWh (March 2018: 40,275,975 MWh) surpassing the growth rate of the previous month and reaching 16.4% of growth year-on-year. The French Day-Ahead market grew by 15.6%, the Dutch and Swiss Day-Ahead markets reached 8.0% and 5.0% of growth respectively.

Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 37% of the time (March 2018: 29%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,503,046 MWh was traded in March 2019 (March 2018: 7,563,698 MWh). Intraday trading in Great Britain grew by 11.6%, the German 15 minute auction registered 12.0% of growth.

In March, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 13,8% of the total continuous intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 12.3% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.