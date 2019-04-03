Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Epex Spot : Power markets grow by 13.7%

04/03/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Press Release

EPEX SPOT power trading results of March 2019

Power markets grow by 13.7%

Intraday market in Great Britain grows by 11.6%

Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 03 April 2019. In March 2019, a total volume of 54.4 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (March 2018: 47.8 TWh). This represents a year-on-year growth of 13.7%.

Day-Ahead markets

In March 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 46,877,572 MWh (March 2018: 40,275,975 MWh) surpassing the growth rate of the previous month and reaching 16.4% of growth year-on-year. The French Day-Ahead market grew by 15.6%, the Dutch and Swiss Day-Ahead markets reached 8.0% and 5.0% of growth respectively.

Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 37% of the time (March 2018: 29%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,503,046 MWh was traded in March 2019 (March 2018: 7,563,698 MWh). Intraday trading in Great Britain grew by 11.6%, the German 15 minute auction registered 12.0% of growth.

In March, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 13,8% of the total continuous intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 12.3% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.

Press Release

Page 1

© EPEX SPOT SE

New members

In March, EPEX SPOT welcomed thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG and Adela Energy Limited as new members to the Exchange.

- ENDS

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2018, its 289 members traded 567 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.

CONTACT

EPEX SPOT Press

EPEX SPOT SE 5 boulevard Montmartre 75002 Paris (France)

Email press@epexspot.com Tel +33 (0) 1 73 03 61 33

Press Release

Page 2

© EPEX SPOT SE

EPEX SPOT - Monthly Figures Report for March 2019

Volumes

Power Spot Volumes

Monthly volume

Monthly volume

MWh

previous year - MWh

Total

54,380,618

47,839,673

Day-Ahead

46,877,572

40,275,975

Day-AheadDE-AT-LU total

24,617,070

19,467,530

- Day-Ahead AT

2,676,103

0*

- Day-AheadDE-LU

21,940,967

0*

Day-Ahead BE

1,394,654

1,581,816

Day-Ahead CH

1,967,256

1,874,189

Day-Ahead FR

11,080,304

9,588,323

Day-Ahead GB total

4,590,448

4,774,777

- Day-Ahead auction

4,255,164

4,392,412

- 30 min 15:30 auction

335,284

382,365

Day-Ahead NL

3,227,840

2,989,340

Intraday

7,503,046

7,563,698

Intraday AT total

239,726

224,895

- 60 min continuous AT

212,010

201,901

- 15 min continuous AT

27,716

22,994

Intraday BE total

133,821

101,065

- 60 min continuous

133,711

101,065

- 15 min continuous

110

0***

Intraday CH total

18,701

187,904

- 60 min continuous

18,701

181,072

- 30 min continuous

0

807

- 15 min continuous

0

6,025

Intraday DE total

4,475,329

4,583,009

- 60 min continuous DE

3,313,807

3,511,260

- 30 min continuous DE

5,562

7,086

- 15 min continuous DE

517,788

494,947

- 15 min 15:00 auction DE

638,172

569,716

Intraday FR total

495,191

506,666

- 60 min continuous

490,803

499,142

- 30 min continuous

4,388

7,524

Press Release

Page 3

© EPEX SPOT SE

Intraday GB total

1,914,414

1,716,032

- 30 min continuous

1,822,961

1,716,032

- 30 min 17:30 auction

48,730

0**

- 30 min 8:00 auction

42,723

0**

Intraday NL total

225,368

201,057

- 60 min continuous

225,276

201,057

- 15 min continuous

92

0***

OTC Registration

496

43,070

*Only available from 01 October 2019 onwards

**Segment launched on 30 September 2019

***Segment launched on 10 July 2019

Press Release

Page 4

© EPEX SPOT SE

Prices and Indices

Price - monthly average

(Base / Peak****)

Price/MWh

Day-Ahead AT - PHELIX AT

€33.08 / €39.98

Day-Ahead BE

€37.63 / €43.98

Day-Ahead CH - SWISSIX

€35.78 / €42.03

Day-AheadDE-LU - PHELIX DE

€30.63 / €37.48

Day-Ahead FR

€33.86 / €40.41

Day-Ahead GB

£44.30 / £47.12

Day-Ahead GB Half-Hour

£44.10 / £46.73

Day-Ahead NL

€40.52 / €44.14

European Electricity Index - ELIX*****

€25.71 / €32.66

Intraday 60-minute continuous AT

€32.75 / €39.06

Intraday 15-minute continuous AT

€32.19/ €37.89

Intraday 60-minute continuous BE

€36.85 / €42.19

Intraday 15-minute continuous BE

€36.88/ €42.10

Intraday 60-minute continuous CH

€35.84 / €41.17

Intraday 30-minute continuous CH

€35.84 / €41.17

Intraday 60-minute continuous DE

€29.40 / €37.01

Intraday 30-minute continuous DE

€29.53 / €37.23

Intraday 15-minute continuous DE

€29.76 / €37.05

Intraday 15-minute 15:00 auction DE

€29.31 / €36.99

Intraday 60-minute continuous FR

€33.85 / €40.09

Intraday 30-minute continuous FR

€33.86 / €40.20

Press Release

Page 5

© EPEX SPOT SE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 14:01:03 UTC
