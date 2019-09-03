Log in
Epex Spot : Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead

09/03/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Press Release

EPEX SPOT power trading results of August 2019

Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead

French Intraday continues upward trend

Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 03 September 2019. In August 2019, a total volume of 47.7 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets

(August 2018: 45.5 TWh).

Day-Ahead markets

In August 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 40,289,330 MWh (August 2018: 38,316,370 MWh). The Day-Ahead market in Great Britain registered a healthy growth of 21.2% on its hourly auction which reached 3,992,006 MWh. The Swiss Day-Ahead market registered 37.1% growth and reached 2,818,048 MWh.

Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 40% of the time (August 2018: 61%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,361,758 MWh was traded in August 2019 (August 2018: 7,180,300 MWh). The French Intraday market broke last month's record and rose to 739,462 MWh. In addition to this, the Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets grew significantly compared to the previous year, by 18.0%, 43.8% and 20.2% respectively.

In August, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 15.6% of the total continuous Intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 14.9% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.

Press Release

Page 1

© EPEX SPOT SE

New members

In August, EPEX SPOT welcomed ENERGY.DIS s.r.l and Nidhog ApS as new members to the Exchange.

- ENDS

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In the first half of 2019, 300 TWh were traded on EPEX SPOT markets. In 2018, its 289 members traded 567 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.

CONTACT

EPEX SPOT Press

EPEX SPOT SE 5 boulevard Montmartre 75002 Paris (France)

Email press@epexspot.com Tel +33 (0) 1 73 03 61 33

Press Release

Page 2

© EPEX SPOT SE

EPEX SPOT - Monthly Figures Report for August 2019

Volumes

Power Spot Volumes

Monthly volume

Monthly volume

previous year - MWh

MWh

Total

47,651,088

45,496,670

Day-Ahead

40,289,330

38,316,370

Day-AheadDE-AT-LU total

19,741,552

18,418,299

- Day-Ahead AT

2,034,379

0*

- Day-AheadDE-LU

17,707,173

0*

Day-Ahead BE

1,894,342

2,406,442

Day-Ahead CH

2,818,048

2,055,781

Day-Ahead FR

9,152,542

8,891,391

Day-Ahead GB total

4,235,556

3,574,960

- Day-Ahead auction

3,992,006

3,293,294

- 30 min 15:30 auction

243,550

281,666

Day-Ahead NL

2,447,290

2,969,497

Intraday

7,361,758

7,180,300

Intraday AT total

220,579

186,906

- 60 min continuous AT

165,340

164,295

- 15 min continuous AT

55,239

22,611

Intraday BE total

140,421

97,654

- 60 min continuous BE

140,011

97,654

- 15 min continuous BE

410

0

Intraday CH total

52,987

20,247

- 60 min continuous CH

21,212

20,247

- 30 min continuous CH

0

0

- 15 min continuous CH

0

0

- 60 min 16:30 auction CH

24,501

0**

- 60 min 11:15 auction CH

7,274

0**

Intraday DE total

4,299,171

4,458,265

- 60 min continuous DE

3,116,650

3,420,895

- 30 min continuous DE

5,424

7,435

- 15 min continuous DE

590,512

456,914

- 15 min 15:00 auction DE

586,585

573,021

Press Release

Page 3

© EPEX SPOT SE

Intraday FR total

739,462

511,245

- 60 min continuous FR

733,995

503,286

- 30 min continuous FR

5,467

7,959

Intraday GB total

1,629,696

1,674,452

- 30 min continuous GB

1,531,223

1,674,452

- 30 min 17:30 auction GB

58,602

0***

- 30 min 8:00 auction GB

39,871

0***

Intraday NL total

276,892

230,436

- 60 min continuous NL

276,849

230,412

- 15 min continuous NL

43

24

OTC Registration

2,550

1,095

*Only available from 01 October 2018 onwards

  • Segment launched on 17 April 2019
  • Segment launched on 30 September 2018

Press Release

Page 4

© EPEX SPOT SE

Prices and Indices

Price - monthly average

(Base / Peak*)

Price/MWh

Day-Ahead AT - PHELIX AT

€37.71 / €42.07

Day-Ahead BE

€33.72 / €38.97

Day-Ahead CH - SWISSIX

€33.87 / €37.99

Day-AheadDE-LU - PHELIX DE

€36.85 / €41.87

Day-Ahead FR

€33.39 / €38.23

Day-Ahead GB

£38.15 / £41.54

Day-Ahead GB Half-Hour

£38.42 / £41.60

Day-Ahead NL

€37.44 / €41.57

European Electricity Index - ELIX**

€32.31 / €37.41

Intraday 60 minute continuous AT

€35.39 / €38.92

Intraday 15 minute continuous AT

€33.83/ €36.20

Intraday 60 minute continuous BE

€34.03 / €38.68

Intraday 15 minute continuous BE

€34.73 / €40.32

Intraday 60 minute continuous CH

€34.03 / €38.19

Intraday 30 minute continuous CH

€34.03 / €38.19

Intraday 60 minute 16:30 auction CH

€34.14 / €37.93

Intraday 60 minute 11:15 auction CH

€37.66

Intraday 60 minute continuous DE

€37.09 / €42.17

Intraday 30 minute continuous DE

€36.80 / €41.64

Intraday 15 minute continuous DE

€36.94 / €41.56

Intraday 15 minute 15:00 auction DE

€36.94 / €42.03

Press Release

Page 5

© EPEX SPOT SE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Epex Spot SE published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:24:07 UTC
