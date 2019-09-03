Epex Spot : Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead

Press Release

EPEX SPOT power trading results of August 2019

Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead

French Intraday continues upward trend

Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 03 September 2019. In August 2019, a total volume of 47.7 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets

(August 2018: 45.5 TWh).

Day-Ahead markets

In August 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 40,289,330 MWh (August 2018: 38,316,370 MWh). The Day-Ahead market in Great Britain registered a healthy growth of 21.2% on its hourly auction which reached 3,992,006 MWh. The Swiss Day-Ahead market registered 37.1% growth and reached 2,818,048 MWh.

Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 40% of the time (August 2018: 61%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,361,758 MWh was traded in August 2019 (August 2018: 7,180,300 MWh). The French Intraday market broke last month's record and rose to 739,462 MWh. In addition to this, the Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets grew significantly compared to the previous year, by 18.0%, 43.8% and 20.2% respectively.

In August, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 15.6% of the total continuous Intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 14.9% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.

More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.