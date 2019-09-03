|
Epex Spot : Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead
09/03/2019 | 04:25am EDT
Press Release
EPEX SPOT power trading results of August 2019
Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead
French Intraday continues upward trend
Amsterdam / Bern / Brussels / Leipzig / London / Paris / Vienna, 03 September 2019. In August 2019, a total volume of 47.7 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT's Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets
(August 2018: 45.5 TWh).
Day-Ahead markets
In August 2019, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 40,289,330 MWh (August 2018: 38,316,370 MWh). The Day-Ahead market in Great Britain registered a healthy growth of 21.2% on its hourly auction which reached 3,992,006 MWh. The Swiss Day-Ahead market registered 37.1% growth and reached 2,818,048 MWh.
Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 40% of the time (August 2018: 61%).
Intraday markets
On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 7,361,758 MWh was traded in August 2019 (August 2018: 7,180,300 MWh). The French Intraday market broke last month's record and rose to 739,462 MWh. In addition to this, the Austrian, Belgian and Dutch Intraday markets grew significantly compared to the previous year, by 18.0%, 43.8% and 20.2% respectively.
In August, cross-border trades matched between EPEX SPOT members represented 15.6% of the total continuous Intraday volume. 15 minute contracts represented 14.9% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian, Swiss, Dutch and Belgian continuous Intraday markets.
More details on volumes and prices are available in the enclosed report from page 3.
|
Press Release
|
Page 1
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
New members
In August, EPEX SPOT welcomed ENERGY.DIS s.r.l and Nidhog ApS as new members to the Exchange.
- ENDS
The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In the first half of 2019, 300 TWh were traded on EPEX SPOT markets. In 2018, its 289 members traded 567 TWh - a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.
CONTACT
EPEX SPOT Press
EPEX SPOT SE • 5 boulevard Montmartre • 75002 Paris (France)
Email press@epexspot.com • Tel +33 (0) 1 73 03 61 33
|
Press Release
|
Page 2
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
EPEX SPOT - Monthly Figures Report for August 2019
Volumes
|
Power Spot Volumes
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume
|
|
previous year - MWh
|
|
MWh
|
|
|
|
Total
|
47,651,088
|
45,496,670
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead
|
40,289,330
|
38,316,370
|
|
|
|
Day-AheadDE-AT-LU total
|
19,741,552
|
18,418,299
|
- Day-Ahead AT
|
2,034,379
|
0*
|
- Day-AheadDE-LU
|
17,707,173
|
0*
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
1,894,342
|
2,406,442
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead CH
|
2,818,048
|
2,055,781
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
9,152,542
|
8,891,391
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB total
|
4,235,556
|
3,574,960
|
- Day-Ahead auction
|
3,992,006
|
3,293,294
|
- 30 min 15:30 auction
|
243,550
|
281,666
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
2,447,290
|
2,969,497
|
|
|
|
Intraday
|
7,361,758
|
7,180,300
|
|
|
|
Intraday AT total
|
220,579
|
186,906
|
- 60 min continuous AT
|
165,340
|
164,295
|
- 15 min continuous AT
|
55,239
|
22,611
|
|
|
|
Intraday BE total
|
140,421
|
97,654
|
- 60 min continuous BE
|
140,011
|
97,654
|
- 15 min continuous BE
|
410
|
0
|
|
|
|
Intraday CH total
|
52,987
|
20,247
|
- 60 min continuous CH
|
21,212
|
20,247
|
- 30 min continuous CH
|
0
|
0
|
- 15 min continuous CH
|
0
|
0
|
- 60 min 16:30 auction CH
|
24,501
|
0**
|
- 60 min 11:15 auction CH
|
7,274
|
0**
|
|
|
|
Intraday DE total
|
4,299,171
|
4,458,265
|
- 60 min continuous DE
|
3,116,650
|
3,420,895
|
- 30 min continuous DE
|
5,424
|
7,435
|
- 15 min continuous DE
|
590,512
|
456,914
|
- 15 min 15:00 auction DE
|
586,585
|
573,021
|
|
|
|
Press Release
|
Page 3
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
|
Intraday FR total
|
739,462
|
511,245
|
- 60 min continuous FR
|
733,995
|
503,286
|
- 30 min continuous FR
|
5,467
|
7,959
|
|
|
|
Intraday GB total
|
1,629,696
|
1,674,452
|
- 30 min continuous GB
|
1,531,223
|
1,674,452
|
- 30 min 17:30 auction GB
|
58,602
|
0***
|
- 30 min 8:00 auction GB
|
39,871
|
0***
|
|
|
|
Intraday NL total
|
276,892
|
230,436
|
- 60 min continuous NL
|
276,849
|
230,412
|
- 15 min continuous NL
|
43
|
24
|
|
|
|
OTC Registration
|
2,550
|
1,095
|
|
|
*Only available from 01 October 2018 onwards
-
Segment launched on 17 April 2019
-
Segment launched on 30 September 2018
|
Press Release
|
Page 4
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
Prices and Indices
|
|
|
Price - monthly average
|
|
|
(Base / Peak*)
|
|
|
Price/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead AT - PHELIX AT
|
€37.71 / €42.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
€33.72 / €38.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead CH - SWISSIX
|
€33.87 / €37.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-AheadDE-LU - PHELIX DE
|
€36.85 / €41.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
€33.39 / €38.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB
|
£38.15 / £41.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead GB Half-Hour
|
£38.42 / £41.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
€37.44 / €41.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Electricity Index - ELIX**
|
€32.31 / €37.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous AT
|
€35.39 / €38.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute continuous AT
|
€33.83/ €36.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous BE
|
€34.03 / €38.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute continuous BE
|
€34.73 / €40.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous CH
|
€34.03 / €38.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30 minute continuous CH
|
€34.03 / €38.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute 16:30 auction CH
|
€34.14 / €37.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute 11:15 auction CH
|
€37.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 60 minute continuous DE
|
€37.09 / €42.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 30 minute continuous DE
|
€36.80 / €41.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute continuous DE
|
€36.94 / €41.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intraday 15 minute 15:00 auction DE
|
€36.94 / €42.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Press Release
|
|
Page 5
|
|
|
© EPEX SPOT SE
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Epex Spot SE published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:24:07 UTC
|
|