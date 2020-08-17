Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from app store

The videogame maker also said Apple will terminate all of Epic Games' developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting Aug. 28.

Apple earlier removed "Fortnite" from its app store for violating in-app payment guidelines prompting Epic to file federal lawsuits challenging the rule.

Epic rolled out a social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeFortnite, urging players to seek refunds from Apple if they lose access to the game, and creating a parody of Apple's famous "1984" television ad.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)