EpimAb Biotherapeutics : Achieves Key Milestone with Lead Cancer Program EMB01

EpimAb Biotherapeutics, an emerging Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical
company specializing in bispecific antibodies, announced today completed
recruitment of the first dose cohort in a global Phase I/II clinical
study for its most advanced therapeutic program EMB01. EpimAb is
investigating EMB01 for the treatment of solid tumors in about 60
patients in the US and China. The respective IND applications were
simultaneously submitted in the US and China at the end of August 2018.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the trial within 28
days after filing and the National Medical Products Administration
(NMPA) in China within 45 business days.
“Our development team is excited to see rapid progress with our lead
program EMB01. The short turn-around times and swift approval from the
regulatory authorities in two of the most important pharmaceutical
markets underscore the quality of our data set and our trial
applications,” commented Dr. Bin Peng, CMO of EpimAb Biotherapeutics.
“We are now looking forward to obtain first results demonstrating the
safety and preliminary efficacy of EMB01 in cancer patients. EMB01
represents a potential first-in-class approach in solid tumors with a
novel mode-of-action unattainable with other drug classes such as
monoclonal antibodies.”
EMB01 is a bispecific antibody based on EpimAb’s proprietary FIT-Ig®
(Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) technology capable of generating
bispecific molecules with superior properties. EMB01 simultaneously
targets two receptors, which are widely expressed on cancer cells, EGFR
and cMET, and has shown significant and long-lasting activity in
multiple preclinical solid tumor models by co-degradation of the two
receptors that are required for tumor growth. This novel mechanism of
action uniquely available to EGFR/cMet bispecifics could enable EMB01 to
treat a much wider patient population than with currently available EGFR
or cMet treatments.
While EMB01 advances through clinical studies, EpimAb is constantly
growing its proprietary pipeline based on its FIT-Ig® platform and is
advancing the next FIT-Ig®-based program towards IND filing. This second
asset is focused on an immuno-oncology approach in areas of high medical
need in cancer.
About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.
EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical R&D
company based in Shanghai with a proprietary unique and efficient
technology called FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) to generate
bispecific molecules with antibody-like properties. With this platform
EpimAb is creating a pipeline of its own novel bispecific antibody
therapeutics focused around immuno-oncology and other areas of high
value to patients. EpimAb is also committed to diversifying its pipeline
through selective licensing of its platform to partners worldwide. For
further information, please visit www.epimab.com.
