EpimAb Biotherapeutics : Announces IND Filing for EMB01 in China and the US

EpimAb Biotherapeutics, an emerging Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical
company specializing in bispecific antibodies, announced today that it
has filed an IND for its most advanced therapeutic development candidate
EMB01. The applications were simultaneously submitted to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Medical Products
Administration (NMPA) in China to investigate the treatment of solid
tumors with EpimAb’s novel bispecific antibody.
“Advancing our first compound into the clinic just three years after
founding the company is a significant and transformational milestone for
EpimAb,” commented Chengbin Wu, PhD, CEO and founder of EpimAb
Biotherapeutics. “This achievement proves that our FIT-Ig®
technology delivers bispecific antibodies with drug-like properties and
manufacturing efficiency that can rapidly be advanced into clinical
trials. We are now eager to learn how these novel drug candidates can
impact patients’ lives.”
EMB01 is a bispecific antibody based on EpimAb’s proprietary FIT-Ig®
(Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) technology to generate bispecific
molecules with superior properties. EMB01 simultaneously targets two
receptors, which are widely expressed on cancer cells, EGFR and cMET,
with a unique and synergistic mechanism and has shown significant and
long-lasting activity in multiple preclinical solid tumor models. EpimAb
initiated formal preclinical development in May 2017 and since then
successfully completed all requirements for IND filing.
While EMB01 is progressing towards the clinic, EpimAb is advancing
several biologics creating a proprietary pipeline based on its FIT-Ig®
platform. These earlier-stage assets are focused on immuno-oncology
approaches in areas of high medical need in cancer.
About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.
EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a privately owned biopharmaceutical R&D
company based in Shanghai with a proprietary unique and efficient
technology called FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem
Immunoglobulin) to generate bispecific molecules with antibody-like
properties. With this platform EpimAb is creating a pipeline of its own
novel bispecific antibody therapeutics focused around immuno-oncology
and other areas of high value to patients. EpimAb is also committed to
diversifying its pipeline through selective licensing of its platform to
partners worldwide. For further information, please visit www.epimab.com
