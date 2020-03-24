Log in
EpimAb Biotherapeutics : Appoints David Gu, Ph.D. as New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Corporate Development Plans

03/24/2020 | 12:01am EDT

EpimAb Biotherapeutics, an emerging Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in bispecific antibodies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Xinyi “David” Gu as the new Chief Financial Officer of EpimAb, adding to the current leadership team consisting of Chengbin Wu, Ph.D. CEO; Stephan Lensky, Ph.D. COO and CBO; and Bin Peng, M.D., Ph.D., CMO. Dr. Gu joins EpimAb from Millennium Management where he oversaw investments in global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005752/en/

Xinyi "David" Gu, Ph.D, Chief Financial Officer, EpimAb Biotherapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

Xinyi "David" Gu, Ph.D, Chief Financial Officer, EpimAb Biotherapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

“As EpimAb continues to grow, we have reached a stage in our corporate development where the timing is right for the creation of a dedicated Chief Financial Officer position,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, CEO and founder of EpimAb. “David is an experienced healthcare analyst with a strong scientific background and long-standing expertise that ties to capital markets. His perspectives will be instrumental in bringing our company to the next stage of growth.”

“EpimAb’s innovative model of generating bispecific antibodies presents a unique opportunity in the field of immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas to bring valuable treatments to patients,” said Dr. Gu. “I am excited to join this accomplished team of industry leaders and look forward to contributing my experience in the U.S. financial markets and knowledge of the biopharmaceutical landscape to help EpimAb advance its business priorities.”

Immediately prior to joining Millennium Management, Dr. Gu was a Vice President and Global Pharmaceutical Equity Research Analyst at Jefferies LLC, where he was responsible for covering global large-cap pharmaceutical companies across multiple therapeutic areas, evaluating companies for initial and secondary public offerings, and advising clients on financial strategy and business development. Prior to Jefferies, Dr. Gu was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and also held research positions at Wells Fargo Securities. Dr. Gu holds a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Michigan and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.

EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical R&D company based in Shanghai with a proprietary unique and efficient technology called FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) to generate bispecific molecules with antibody-like properties. With this platform EpimAb is creating a pipeline of its own novel bispecific antibody therapeutics focused around oncology and other areas of high value to patients. EpimAb is also committed to diversifying its pipeline through selective licensing of its platform and pipeline assets to partners worldwide. For further information, please visit www.epimab.com


© Business Wire 2020
