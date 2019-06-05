EpimAb Biotherapeutics Raises $74M in Series B Financing

EpimAb Biotherapeutics, an emerging Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical
company specializing in bispecific antibodies, announced today the
closing of a $74 million USD Series B financing round. The financing was
co-led by SDIC Fund and Sherpa Healthcare Partners, and also included
investments from SCVC, further private investment entities, and the A
round investors, bringing the total funding so far to over $100M USD.
With the funding, EpimAb will continue to advance its clinical PhI/II
program EMB01 and expand its clinical pipeline of multiple therapeutic
candidates into immuno-oncology and other areas with highly unmet
medical needs. In addition, EpimAb is expanding its current capacities
with the addition of a new CMC site in Suzhou for process development
and pilot manufacturing
“The completion of our Series B financing will allow the Company to
accelerate transforming into a mid-size company, rapidly growing and
advancing a pipeline based on our own discovery efforts,” said Chengbin
Wu, PhD, CEO and founder of EpimAb Biotherapeutics. “We are very proud
to have grown from foundation on internal innovation to where we are
today within less than 4 years and we greatly appreciate the support
we’ve received from our existing and new investors, as well as their
beliefs in our technologies that have demonstrated advantages in
developing breakthrough biologics therapies.”
EpimAb is creating a pipeline of novel proprietary bispecific antibody
therapeutics with a strong focus on oncology and other areas of high
values to patients. With the successful close of the B round, both
Dongfang Li from SDIC Fund and Cheng Xing from Sherpa will join the
Board of EpimAb with immediate effect. Next to Dr. Wu, the management of
EpimAb consists of Dr. Stephan Lensky, leading the financing and BD
efforts as COO and CBO, and Dr. Bin Peng, CMO, heading the translational
and clinical development programs at EpimAb.
“EpimAb has been emerging as one of the most innovative Shanghai-based
biotech companies with a global vision,” said Dongfang Li, Director at
SDIC Fund. “With EpimAb’s proprietary platform, strong science portfolio
and well-orchestrated management, we are confident of its development in
the upcoming years and have determined to become part of this exciting
and unique enterprise.”
“We have followed and recognized EpimAb’s rapid growth and progress in
the past few years,” said Cheng Xing, Managing Partner at Sherpa. “We
are optimistic about its ongoing research progress and reinforcement of
its position as a global leading bispecific antibody company with
potential treatments benefiting more patients worldwide.”
About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.
EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical R&D
company based in Shanghai with a proprietary and efficient
technology called FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) to generate
bispecific molecules with antibody-like properties. With this platform,
EpimAb is creating a pipeline of its own novel bispecific antibody
therapeutics focused around immuno-oncology and other areas of high
value to patients. EpimAb is also committed to diversifying its pipeline
through selective licensing of its platform to partners worldwide. For
further information, please visit www.epimab.com
About SDIC Fund
SDIC Fund Management Company (SDIC Fund) is an independent private
equity fund manager. As one of the largest private equity firms in
China, SDIC Fund currently manages RMB 60 billion of capital from
diversified LPs, including financial institutions, Socail Security Fund,
private enterprises, SOEs. SDIC Fund focuses on five investment sectors:
healthcare, intelligent manufacturing, new energy vehicles & intelligent
vehicles, environmental protection as well as information &
communication technology. For more information, please visit: http://www.sdicfund.com/
About Sherpa Healthcare Partners
Sherpa Healthcare Partners is built by an exceptionally experienced
investors, focused on the investment and cultivation of the
Pharmaceutical and Biotech industry. Sherpa specializes in the
investment and management of sector leaders and innovators within the
Pharma, GeneTech, MedTech, Medical services, and various sub-sectors,
where the team have established robust portfolio sources, lasting
value-adding collaborations and relationships, as well as, matured
all-cycle services with key resources. The core team has been working
together for a few fund cycles and key members all have more than 15
years of healthcare investment operation and management experience, with
aligned values, deep mutual trust, and critically complimentary
expertise.
