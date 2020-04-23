Log in
EpimAb Biotherapeutics and QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute Announce Research Collaboration and License Agreement on Novel Bispecific Target Combinations

04/23/2020 | 12:01am EDT

EpimAb receives exclusive access to newly discovered target combinations in order to expand its proprietary pipeline

EpimAb Biotherapeutics, an emerging Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in bispecific antibodies, and the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (QIMR Berghofer), a non-profit research organization based in Brisbane, Australia, today announced a research collaboration and license agreement to evaluate novel target combinations for their application using EpimAb’s bispecific antibody format, Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin (FIT-Ig®). Under the terms of the agreement, EpimAb will be granted an exclusive license to QIMR Berghofer’s novel target combinations identified by Professors Bill Dougall and Mark Smyth to develop novel bispecific antibodies. During the collaboration, EpimAb’s novel bispecific antibodies will be tested in QIMR Berghofer’s pre-clinical models. Financial details were not disclosed.

“QIMR Berghofer is one of the pioneering institutes in the discovery of immuno-oncology mechanisms which are playing an important role in today’s treatment of cancer. We are proud to collaborate with QIMR Berghofer to identify novel target combinations as EpimAb enters the next stage of growth,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, CEO and founder of EpimAb. “With our lead program in clinical trials and several to follow, we have shown the ability of our FIT-Ig technology to rapidly generate innovative bispecific antibodies. We look forward to using the technology to evaluate novel bispecific target pairs developed under our collaboration and select viable pairs to broaden our pipeline.”

“The bispecifics field has opened up new potential avenues to treat cancer and EpimAb’s bispecific antibody format has unique capabilities and features. EpimAb’s proprietary platform technology and experienced team will allow us to further evaluate some of our most recent discoveries, hopefully bringing novel immunotherapies to future cancer patients,” said Professor Mark Smyth, Senior Scientist and Immunology Department Coordinator at QIMR Berghofer.

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.
EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical R&D company based in Shanghai with a proprietary unique and efficient technology called FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) to generate bispecific molecules with antibody-like properties. With this platform EpimAb is creating a pipeline of its own novel bispecific antibody therapeutics focused around immuno-oncology and other areas of high value to patients. EpimAb is also committed to diversifying its pipeline through selective licensing of its platform and pipeline assets to partners worldwide. For further information, please visit www.epimab.com

About QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute
QIMR Berghofer is one of Australia’s most successful medical research institutes. The Institute was established 75 years ago by the Queensland Government and has a rich history of scientific discoveries and translational medical research. QIMR Berghofer is focused on improving health by developing new diagnostics, better treatments and prevention strategies, specifically in the areas of cancer, infectious diseases, mental health and chronic disorders. Working in close collaboration with clinicians and other research institutes, QIMR Berghofer is home to approximately 1000 scientists, students and support staff. The Institute has an active program for the patenting and commercialization of technologies, including those developed in conjunction with academic or commercial collaborators.


© Business Wire 2020
