Epiq Announces New Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , the global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that Carlos Gonzalez has joined as chief information officer, reporting directly to David Dobson, CEO. Carlos is a seasoned leader who brings 20 years of global, technology experience in building scalable and high performing IT operations for large companies including IBM, American Home Mortgage, and Allscripts. He has significant experience across infrastructure, network, security, and data center operations management utilizing multiple technologies with a track record of improving reliability and creating enterprise success.



“Carlos is a world class technology leader with a very impressive track record of success. Our strategy to continue to invest in technology, people and process to drive more value for our clients will be accelerated with him joining our team,” said David Dobson, chief executive officer of Epiq.

“Epiq’s focus on delivering best of breed technology solutions to its impressive client base drew me to join this great team and organization,” said Gonzalez. “I believe we can build on our past technology successes while innovating for the future. This will allow us to continually improve the solutions and services we deliver to our clients to help them transform their business operations.”

Gonzalez most recently served as vice president and chief information officer at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, one of the largest hospitals on Long Island and is recognized by US News & World Report’s 2019-2020 as a Best Regional Hospital. His background managing large-scale systems and operations has helped several organizations grow and achieve advancements in technology, including projects to increase stability and improve performance while reducing risk.

