Epiq Announces New Leader of Global Legal Solutions Business

04/08/2019 | 10:24am EDT

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, the global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that Roger Pilc has joined as president and general manager to lead its global legal solutions business. Pilc brings to Epiq more than 20 years of senior leadership and management experience, with a strong record of building and transforming technology businesses.

Roger Pilc
Roger Pilc, President & General Manager, Global Legal Solutions, Epiq


Pilc will drive strategy and execution around organic growth, strategic acquisitions, product development, technology, and innovation for a broad range of product offerings including information governance, forensics, eDiscovery processing and hosting, managed document review, and advanced analytics. 

"Roger is proven leader with a unique combination of strategy, technology, and business experience required to drive growth in a global, technology-enabled business,” said David Dobson, chief executive officer of Epiq. "He has a track record of aligning best-of-breed technologies and building world-class service organizations to create value for clients and companies in the legal services and business to business industries."

“I am enthusiastic about coming onboard,” said Pilc. “I believe Epiq offers preeminent solutions and expertise, and we have an opportunity to accelerate growth while also addressing the market and technology imperatives of the legal industry.”

Pilc most recently served as an executive vice president at Pitney Bowes where he led PB’s digital transformation into a cloud-based, analytics-driven provider of commerce services, software, and data solutions.  He has also served in numerous executive leadership roles across the software and technology-enabled services sectors. Pilc holds a BS from the College of Engineering and a BA from the College of Arts and Sciences from Cornell University. He has an MS from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Jill Brown
Epiq
+1 713 933 2905
jbrown@epiqglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/426cf838-04cc-4435-a1b3-623abb504a0a

Epiq Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
