Epiq Launches Next-Gen eDiscovery Managed Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry and an eDiscovery managed services pioneer, today announced the launch of an enhanced suite of managed services solutions to enable clients of all organizational sizes to better control costs, save time, and ensure consistent, defensible results for a variety of eDiscovery matters.

Use of managed services in the eDiscovery space continues to rise as companies and law firms move towards more on-demand capabilities. Epiq is meeting this demand with eDiscovery managed services options powered with disruptive yet proven technology. With a carefully curated ecosystem, which now includes artificial intelligence (AI) integration with NexLP and Brainspace, Epiq has incorporated advanced AI capabilities and analytics to provide clients with powerful prediction models, information management, and overall, a secure technology environment for sensitive data. Alongside Relativity, Nuix and its own platform, Epiq Discovery, Epiq provides clients with a robust, customized blend of technology and support to suit their needs on an on-going basis anywhere in the world.

“By partnering with Epiq, we have streamlined and enhanced our eDiscovery practice tremendously,” says Jeffrey R. Schaefer, partner and co-group leader of the eDiscovery practice group at Ulmer & Berne LLP, a Midwestern law firm with a national litigation practice. “Adopting the robust managed services platform from Epiq enables Ulmer to directly provide clients with innovative eDiscovery technology. Moreover, combining our in-house expertise with the knowledgeable project managers at Epiq has created incredible value to our clients.”

Epiq eDiscovery managed services builds a personalized partnership with each organization, which eliminates the need for clients to build their own support infrastructure. As a result, organizations do not have to worry about patches, upgrades, test environments, security, data backup, and recovery within their own servers. In fact, eDiscovery managed services helps litigation support professionals produce better processes and workflows that result in more cost control.

“Not only is Epiq a leading innovator in the eDiscovery space, they also provide a wealth of knowledge and expertise through their professional service teams. By collaborating with Epiq on all of our eDiscovery needs, we have successfully streamlined many of our workflows and processes,” said Barbara Bennett, senior litigation support manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. “Working with the outstanding managed services team at Epiq and using their best-in-class analytics and AI tools, we are able to hone in on the case-defining facts of our matters more quickly and have experienced a reduction in our review costs by as much as 90%. Partnering with Epiq has allowed our team to focus our support on what our company does best - be a world class automotive manufacturer.”

“Epiq has been a long time innovator in eDiscovery managed services, but now our capabilities have expanded due to our rigorous application of advanced analytics to our entire solution portfolio,” said Scott Berger, vice president for eDiscovery managed services at Epiq. “With the largest installed base of eDiscovery managed services clients and nearly 25% growth year over year in our managed services business, we have the right people with the right expertise to successfully guide clients in all types of discovery instances.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.