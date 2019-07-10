Log in
Epsilon : Appoints Lee Myall as its Chief Commercial Officer

07/10/2019

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications Service Provider, has appointed Lee Myall as its Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment marks a new phase of Epsilon's transformation as it expands its presence in the global enterprise market. Myall will be leading the sales and business development units and will be based in Epsilon's London office.

Lee Myall, CCO, Epsilon

He brings over 20 years of industry experience, having held Senior Vice President and Managing Director positions most recently at Interoute, which operated one of Europe's largest cloud services platform. Before Interoute, Myall held leadership positions at WAM!NET, which was acquired by SAVVIS.

"I see tremendous potential for Epsilon to expand its scope and use its Software-Defined Networking (SDN) platform to serve growing enterprise demand. In this role, I will build on my experience in transforming wholesale businesses to compete in the enterprise space and support Epsilon's global growth," said Lee Myall, CCO at Epsilon. "It is a unique business with a model that is aligned with new enterprise expectations for service delivery, performance, and control. It is an exciting time to join Epsilon and be part of its transformation journey."

In January 2019, Epsilon appointed Colin Whitbread as its Managing Director, Service, and Operations. Whitbread is leading the operational side of Epsilon's transformation and expansion into new market segments while delivering customer service excellence. He joined Epsilon from TalkTalk, a leading UK PLC communications company, where he was COO, Technology. 

"Lee brings unique experience to our business and will support our long-term growth across new market segments. He understands what it takes to deliver across the entire value chain, from wholesale carriers through to enterprises," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "We are adding world-class talent to support both our commercial and operations teams. As our business continues to grow, we are bringing leadership on board that have a proven track record in transformation and have executed at the highest level. With each new hire, we gain new expertise that will directly benefit our customers and partners."    

Epsilon serves SaaS, PaaS, OTTs, Content and Media, Enterprises in addition to its carrier customer base. It is continually adding to its capabilities, including the addition of Enterprise WAN services and Data Centre Interconnect solutions. Customers and partners that choose Epsilon's SDN Platform, Infiny, gain on-demand access to 600+ Service Providers, world-leading Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), and Internet Exchanges from a single solution.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications network service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 26 markets. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal, and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai, and Sofia.

For more information, visit www.epsilontel.com.

Media contact:
Sherman Peh
Public Relations Manager
+65-6813-4905

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epsilon-appoints-lee-myall-as-its-chief-commercial-officer-300882306.html

SOURCE Epsilon


© PRNewswire 2019
