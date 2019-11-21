Epsilon Corporate Q&A Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EPSN) was pleased to have been chosen as one of the presenters at the IDEAS conference in Dallas yesterday. Additionally, as previously announced Epsilon has scheduled a brief Q&A conference call with the management team on Monday November 25th at 10:00am CST to discuss third quarter results. If you wish to call in and listen to the call or join the queue to ask a question, please use the participant information below:
Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the confirmation code or event title.
Moderator Name:
Epsilon Energy
Company Name:
Epsilon Energy LTD
Event Conference Title:
Epsilon Shareholders Q&A
Time Zone:
Central Time (US & Canada)
Start Time/Date:
10:00 Monday, November 25, 2019
Duration:
60 minutes
Confirmation Code:
3863339
Location
Purpose
Phone Type
Phone Number
Spain
Participant
Tollfree/Freephone
900834258
Spain , Madrid
Participant
Local
+34 (91) 0602869
United States , Montgomery
Participant
Local
+1 334-777-6978
United States/Canada
Participant
Tollfree/Freephone
800-367-2403
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.