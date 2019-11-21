Log in
Epsilon Corporate Q&A Conference Call

11/21/2019 | 05:06pm EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EPSN) was pleased to have been chosen as one of the presenters at the IDEAS conference in Dallas yesterday. Additionally, as previously announced Epsilon has scheduled a brief Q&A conference call with the management team on Monday November 25th at 10:00am CST to discuss third quarter results. If you wish to call in and listen to the call or join the queue to ask a question, please use the participant information below:

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the confirmation code or event title.

Moderator Name:Epsilon Energy
Company Name:Epsilon Energy LTD
Event Conference Title:Epsilon Shareholders Q&A
Time Zone:Central Time (US & Canada)
Start Time/Date:10:00 Monday, November 25, 2019
Duration:60 minutes
  
Confirmation Code:3863339


LocationPurposePhone TypePhone Number
SpainParticipantTollfree/Freephone900834258
Spain , MadridParticipantLocal+34 (91) 0602869
United States , MontgomeryParticipantLocal+1 334-777-6978
United States/CanadaParticipantTollfree/Freephone800-367-2403

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
