Epsilon Energy to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (TSX: EPS; OTCQB: EPSEF) (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”). The common shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “EPSN” today, February 19, 2019. Upon commencement of trading on the NASDAQ, the Company’s common shares will cease trading on the OTCQB market.



“This marks an important milestone for Epsilon and its shareholders,” said Michael Raleigh, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have begun trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, which has been our goal for several months. We look forward to the visibility that comes with trading on this premier exchange.

About Epsilon Energy, Ltd.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American on-shore focused independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves. Our primary areas of operation are the Marcellus basin in northeast Pennsylvania and the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma. Our assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about future results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the Company, which reflect management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions and anticipated future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Epsilon; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in the Company’s filings on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Registration Statement on Form 10, as filed on December 21, 2018 and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K. Although Epsilon has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements