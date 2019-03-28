Epson America Leases Katella Office Campus; Company to Relocate Headquarters to Orange County

LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln
Property Company, will welcome one of the world’s largest technology and
printing companies, Epson America, as the sole tenant in the Katella
Office Campus, a 150,000-square-foot office property on 9.6-acres in Los
Alamitos.
After nearly two decades in Long Beach, the new Orange County campus
will serve as the company’s headquarters and will provide space to
accommodate Epson’s anticipated growth. Epson is scheduled to relocate
in the summer of 2020.
LPC West recently completed an initial upgrade to modernize the Katella
Office Campus and will make additional renovations to transform the
space into a cutting-edge, modern headquarters for Epson. The campus
will feature open, collaborative office space, conference and technology
lab facilities, and a new Epson Experience Center that will allow
customers and partners to interface with the company’s latest
technologies and business solutions.
“Our renovations have transformed the Katella campus into a Class A
office product in one of the most well-located markets in Orange
County,” said Parke Miller, Executive Vice President at LPC West for the
Orange County region. “We look forward to welcoming Epson – a market
leader and one of the most important companies in the technology and
printing space – to our Katella Office Campus.”
The new campus will also incorporate advanced sustainability measures,
including EV charging stations and efficient building systems, as well
as shared space dedicated to employee collaboration and wellness.
“This is an exciting time for Epson America, and we look forward to the
next chapter in our growth at the Katella Office Campus,” said Keith
Kratzberg, Epson America President and CEO. “Our new headquarters in Los
Alamitos will provide our employees with the world-class facilities
necessary to continue to innovate and compete at the highest levels.”
Immediately adjacent to the 605 freeway and Katella Avenue in the heart
of Los Alamitos, the property is close to the affluent communities of
Long Beach, Rossmoor, Cypress, and Cerritos.
The Shops at Rossmoor, a nearby retail center, offer several dining and
service options for employees including California Pizza Kitchen,
Chipotle, Subway, Staples, and Rite Aid. The property is also minutes
away from the Long Beach and John Wayne airports, making it a convenient
location for business travelers.
Epson was represented in the transaction by Grafton Tanquary, III and
David Kundrave of CBRE. The Landlord was represented by Rick Warner and
Chip Warner of CBRE and Shaun McCullough and Jeff Coburn of Lee &
Associates.
About Lincoln Property Company
Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is
a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment,
development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has
offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe.
Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 130 million
square feet of commercial space and over 212,000 multifamily residential
units. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest apartment manager
in the United States. Access www.lpcwest.com
for more information.
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people,
things and information with its original efficient, compact and
precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers
and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial
robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding
customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and
robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group
comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world,
and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it
operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
Epson America, Inc., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S.,
Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:
epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook
(facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube
(youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
