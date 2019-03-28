Epson America Leases Katella Office Campus; Company to Relocate Headquarters to Orange County

LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, will welcome one of the world’s largest technology and printing companies, Epson America, as the sole tenant in the Katella Office Campus, a 150,000-square-foot office property on 9.6-acres in Los Alamitos.

After nearly two decades in Long Beach, the new Orange County campus will serve as the company’s headquarters and will provide space to accommodate Epson’s anticipated growth. Epson is scheduled to relocate in the summer of 2020.

LPC West recently completed an initial upgrade to modernize the Katella Office Campus and will make additional renovations to transform the space into a cutting-edge, modern headquarters for Epson. The campus will feature open, collaborative office space, conference and technology lab facilities, and a new Epson Experience Center that will allow customers and partners to interface with the company’s latest technologies and business solutions.

“Our renovations have transformed the Katella campus into a Class A office product in one of the most well-located markets in Orange County,” said Parke Miller, Executive Vice President at LPC West for the Orange County region. “We look forward to welcoming Epson – a market leader and one of the most important companies in the technology and printing space – to our Katella Office Campus.”

The new campus will also incorporate advanced sustainability measures, including EV charging stations and efficient building systems, as well as shared space dedicated to employee collaboration and wellness.

“This is an exciting time for Epson America, and we look forward to the next chapter in our growth at the Katella Office Campus,” said Keith Kratzberg, Epson America President and CEO. “Our new headquarters in Los Alamitos will provide our employees with the world-class facilities necessary to continue to innovate and compete at the highest levels.”

Immediately adjacent to the 605 freeway and Katella Avenue in the heart of Los Alamitos, the property is close to the affluent communities of Long Beach, Rossmoor, Cypress, and Cerritos.

The Shops at Rossmoor, a nearby retail center, offer several dining and service options for employees including California Pizza Kitchen, Chipotle, Subway, Staples, and Rite Aid. The property is also minutes away from the Long Beach and John Wayne airports, making it a convenient location for business travelers.

Epson was represented in the transaction by Grafton Tanquary, III and David Kundrave of CBRE. The Landlord was represented by Rick Warner and Chip Warner of CBRE and Shaun McCullough and Jeff Coburn of Lee & Associates.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 130 million square feet of commercial space and over 212,000 multifamily residential units. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest apartment manager in the United States. Access www.lpcwest.com for more information.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

