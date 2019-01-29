Epson Announces New PowerLite U50 WUXGA Projector For K-12 Classrooms

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (FETC 2019, Epson Booth #1417) — Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced its new PowerLite® U50 WUXGA 3LCD projector – an ultra-bright classroom projector that offers up to 10,000 hours of lamp life in Normal Mode2. Featuring 3,600 lumens of color brightness and 3,600 lumens of white brightness3, plus WUXGA resolution, the PowerLite U50 shines bright even in well-lit rooms. The projector offers enterprise-level security via integrated wireless networking, and teachers can wirelessly share content simultaneously from multiple devices4, providing an ideal collaborative display solution for any classroom. Epson's PowerLite U50 and other education solutions will be on display at FETC 2019 in Orlando, Florida from Jan. 27-30 at Epson's booth, #1417.

"At Epson, we understand how incredibly important it is to have display solutions in the classroom that deliver vibrant images and easy wireless networking for engaging students and inspiring collaboration," said Veronika Knight, product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "With teacher's strategies evolving, Epson strives to continue providing affordable and reliable display technology that seamlessly integrates into their classrooms."

The new PowerLite U50 leverages Epson's proprietary 3LCD technology and offers the latest advancements of a long-life lamp, brilliant, bright widescreen images, powerful sound with a built-in speaker and vivid color to engage every student. It also comes equipped with simple setup and position flexibility for easy installation. To support BYOD classrooms, the projector provides enhanced wireless display technology allowing teachers to connect the projector to up to 50 devices, including Chromebook™, iOS, Android, PC and Mac® screens4. Educators can also simultaneously display content from up to four devices with the Epson iProjection™4 wireless display solution.

More about the PowerLite U50

The PowerLite U50 provides advanced quality, flexibility, and easy maintenance for educators, with features including:

Widescreen, Ultra-Bright, Vivid Images – 3,600 lumens of equal color and white brightness 3 , plus WUXGA resolution delivers big, bright images even in well-lit rooms

– 3,600 lumens of equal color and white brightness , plus WUXGA resolution delivers big, bright images even in well-lit rooms Ultra-Long, Lamp Life – Up to 10,000 hours of lamp life in Normal Mode and up to 12,000 hours in ECO Mode 2 , plus the air filter provides up to 10,000-hours 5 for virtually maintenance free operation

– Up to 10,000 hours of lamp life in Normal Mode and up to 12,000 hours in ECO Mode , plus the air filter provides up to 10,000-hours for virtually maintenance free operation Easy Classroom Collaboration – Integrated wireless networking with enterprise-level security

Integrated wireless networking with enterprise-level security Wireless Sharing with Epson iProjection 4 – Connect up to 50 devices, including Chromebook™, iOS, Android, Mac ® and PC screens 4 and simultaneously display content from up to four devices 4

– Connect up to 50 devices, including Chromebook™, iOS, Android, Mac and PC screens and simultaneously display content from up to four devices Remote Management and Control Tools – Compatible with Crestron ® , AMX ® , PJLink for remote projector management, presentations over the network, and more

– Compatible with Crestron , AMX , PJLink for remote projector management, presentations over the network, and more Simple Setup and Positioning Flexibility – Includes 1.2x optical zoom and ±30 degrees horizontal and vertical keystone correction

– Includes 1.2x optical zoom and ±30 degrees horizontal and vertical keystone correction Versatile Connectivity – Offers 2x HDMI support for multiple high-definition A/V devices

– Offers 2x HDMI support for multiple high-definition A/V devices Powerful Sound – A built-in 16W speaker delivers quality sound for engaging presentations

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

About Epson Education Products

Designed with educator input, Epson's advanced presentation display and projector technologies make bright, collaborative learning environments a reality. Compatible with a wide range of devices and widely-used software, Epson presentation displays make it easy for teachers to share content to engage students, no matter where they sit in the classroom. Epson's unmatched technology, service and support ensure educators are confident that vivid, bright images and multimedia are available in the classroom every day.

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson PowerLite U50 will be available in August through national resellers, pro audio/visual dealers, mail order, distribution, Epson.com, and the Brighter Futures program. Epson PowerLite projectors come with a two-year limited warranty (three years for Brighter Futures customers) that includes two elite technical support services – Epson PrivateLine® phone support with direct access to an expedited support telephone line, and a Road Service replacement program that includes product exchange in one business day with paid shipping. For additional information, please visit: www.epson.com/education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market 2 Rated to last up to 10,000 hours in Normal Mode, up to 12,000 hours in ECO Mode. Lamps are warranted for 90 days. 3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118. 4 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details. 5 10,000 hours is the estimated life of the air filter when the projector is used in normal mode in an ordinary environment. Actual hours may vary depending on mode and usage environment.

Note: EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future and Epson iProjection are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. PrivateLine is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Chromebook are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-announces-new-powerlite-u50-wuxga-projector-for-k-12-classrooms-300785559.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.