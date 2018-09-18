Epson Home Cinema 4010 with New Epson 4K PRO-UHD Technology Delivers Immersive Viewing Experience for DIY Home Theaters

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one projector manufacturer in the world, today introduced the Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD®1 Projector with HDR2 – bringing the ultimate 4K experience to DIY home theaters for under $2,000 MSRP. The new Home Cinema 4010 leverages Epson's new, proprietary 4K PRO-UHD technology which features an enhanced version of Epson's advanced pixel-shifting, resolution-enhancement technology,1 along with an expansive DCI-P3 color gamut3, high dynamic range and 100 percent balanced color brightness4 to display bright, full-colored imagery and stunning resolution for an immersive viewing experience that friends and family will love.

"Epson's new Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD projector represents a new type of 4K experience for home theater projection," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. "Utilizing proprietary resolution-enhancement technology, along with advanced forms of HDR and image processing, the Home Cinema 4010 produces incredible brightness, color accuracy, and image detail for the ultimate 4K experience."

The Epson Home Cinema 4010 is powered by Epson's new 4K PRO-UHD technology, an advanced, high performance optical engine that generates high color brightness and white brightness, color accuracy and dramatic contrast with HDR102. Featuring 2,400 lumens of equal color and white brightness,4 an incredible contrast ratio up to 200,000:1, a wide color gamut displaying the entire DCI-P3 color space,3 and Epson's advanced state-of-the-art 15-element glass projection lens, the Home Cinema 4010 makes even the smallest details come alive for a dramatically different 4K experience and HDR at an extremely competitive price.

More About the Home Cinema 4010

The Home Cinema 4010 features a 12-bit digital processing chip with Frame Interpolation and proprietary Advanced Motion Control for smooth, crisp transitions between scenes. In addition, a wide lens shift range –± 96 percent on the horizontal axis and ± 47 percent on the vertical axis – offers exceptional installation flexibility. The Home Cinema 4010 allows viewers to experience vibrant, rich images, along with a robust set of features for an amazing home entertainment experience, including:

Epson 4K PRO-UHD technology 1 – Utilizes dedicated hardware processing to precisely control three-individual 1920 x 1080 LCD panels that accepts a maximum input resolution of 4096 x 2160. 1 This advanced form of pixel-shifting technology produces an exceptional 4K experience, including color, brightness and resolution, that is similar to, competing home theater models claiming native 4K performance

Utilizes dedicated hardware processing to precisely control three-individual 1920 x 1080 LCD panels that accepts a maximum input resolution of 4096 x 2160. This advanced form of pixel-shifting technology produces an exceptional experience, including color, brightness and resolution, that is similar to, competing home theater models claiming native performance HDR10 2 High Dynamic Range and Rich Black Contrast — full 10-bit color output and a contrast ratio up to 200,000:1 deliver an extraordinary range of color and detail in both bright and dark scenes

— full 10-bit color output and a contrast ratio up to 200,000:1 deliver an extraordinary range of color and detail in both bright and dark scenes Advanced 3-Chip, 3LCD Technology — sophisticated parallel pixel processing and a state-of-the-art 3-chip architecture deliver amazing color accuracy, color brightness and color gamut

— sophisticated parallel pixel processing and a state-of-the-art 3-chip architecture deliver amazing color accuracy, color brightness and color gamut Epson's Advanced Projection Lens — state-of-the-art 15-element glass projection lens displays a bright, uniform image with virtually no hot spots or chromatic aberration

— state-of-the-art 15-element glass projection lens displays a bright, uniform image with virtually no hot spots or chromatic aberration L*a *b* Ultra Wide Color Gamut — delivers 100% of the 3-dimensional DCI-P3 color gamut 3 , the digital cinema standard, with 50% wider color gamut than Rec. 709

— delivers 100% of the 3-dimensional DCI-P3 color gamut , the digital cinema standard, with 50% wider color gamut than Rec. 709 3-Axis Precision Motor — for powered focus, 2.1x zoom, up to ± 96% horizontal and up to ± 47% vertical lens shift, and 10 preset positions

— for powered focus, 2.1x zoom, up to ± 96% horizontal and up to ± 47% vertical lens shift, and 10 preset positions Professional Level Color Accuracy — low Delta E, for extremely accurate color reproduction

— low Delta E, for extremely accurate color reproduction 100% Balanced Color and White Brightness — 2,400 lumens of color and 2,400 lumens of white brightness 4 for vibrant, rich color

— 2,400 lumens of color and 2,400 lumens of white brightness for vibrant, rich color Smooth, Crisp Images and Transitions — 12-bit digital color processing chip with Frame Interpolation and proprietary Advanced Motion Control

— 12-bit digital color processing chip with Frame Interpolation and proprietary Advanced Motion Control No Color Wheel — images are free from any distracting rainbow effect; balanced color and white brightness means no white segments

Availability and Support

The Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD Projector with HDR is available for $1,999.99 MSRP through select retailers, e-tailers and the Epson online store. The projector includes a two-year limited warranty, toll-free access to Epson's priority technical support PrivateLine®, and free next-day exchange with Extra Care™ Home Service.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PrivateLine and PRO-UHD are registered trademarks and Extra Care is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

14K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

2 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information see www.epson.com/HDRCompatibility.

3 Entire DCI color space can be displayed in Digital Cinema Mode only.

4 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

