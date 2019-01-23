Epson Introduces Its Fastest Workgroup Scanner, Bolstering Its Commercial Document Scanner Portfolio

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, today expanded its workgroup document scanner portfolio with new DS-970 and DS-870 color duplex document scanners designed for busy and high-volume workgroups. Offering blazing-fast speeds for the demanding office environment, Epson's first 85 ppm/170 ipm1 document scanner, the DS-970 offers a peak daily duty cycle of up to 9,000 sheets2, while the new DS-870 scans as fast as 65 ppm/130 ipm1 with a peak daily duty cycle of up to 7,000 sheets3.

Featuring a 100-page Automatic Document Feeder for high-volume batch scanning, the versatile DS-970 and DS-870 help professionals easily scan, organize and upload a variety of documents, including mixed stacks of business and ID cards, long documents and folded pages4 up to 11" x 17". Using advanced paper feed technology which includes Slow Speed Mode for delicate sheets, Double-Feed Detection and Paper Protection to prevent misfeeds, the DS-970 and DS-870 allow the user to conveniently scan important documents hassle and worry-free. With the included OCR and powerful Document Capture software as well as compatibility with both Windows® and Mac®, users can create searchable PDFs, store and share their work to online storage accounts such as Evernote®, SharePoint® and Google DriveTM5. Additionally, both models come with a compact, space-saving footprint, designed to easily fit within virtually any modern workspace.

"We are proud to introduce our first 85 ppm1 document scanner designed for high-volume workgroups," said Sean Gunduz, group product manager, Scanners, Epson America. "As one of the fastest growing document scanner brands in North America6, we are committed to providing affordable and reliable world-class scanning solutions for the commercial document scanning market."

Equipped with an LCD screen for easy navigation and mode selection, the DS-970 and DS-870 come with advanced TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for seamless integration with existing third-party document management software. With expanded versatility, users can choose from the optional Network Interface Unit to share the scanner across a network or optional Flatbed Dock to connect to a compatible Epson photo scanner for scanning photos, passports, or bound materials7.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson DS-970 (MSRP $1,499) and DS-870 (MSRP $999) are available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers starting in February. Both scanners include a three-year limited warranty with an Advance Exchange program featuring Next-Business-Day Replacement8. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com.

1 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.

2 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 65 ppm and an assumed daily use time.

3 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 85 ppm and an assumed daily use time.

4 Carrier sheet required for folded oversized pages, sold separately.

5 With Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

6 IDC, North America Document Imaging Scanner Market Shares 2017: Digital Transformation Influences Scanner Market #US42614218, May 2018

7 Compatible with Epson Perfection® V19 or Epson Perfection V39 flatbed photo scanners, sold separately.

8 For more information, go to www.epson.com/3yearscannerwarranty. Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

