Equal Experts : Announces New Partnership with UX Forms

05/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Equal Experts, the agile digital consultancy recently named the second ‘Best Place to Work in the UK’ by Glassdoor, has announced further investment in UX Forms, the leading webform start-up. The move builds on years of success, during which clients such as the Intellectual Property Office and Caredoc have benefited from the powerful combination of Equal Experts’ global reach, and UX Forms’ secure, dynamic and fully customisable webforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005087/en/

Jon Dickinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Equal Experts, said: “We are proud to deepen our relationship with UX Forms. Never has there been more need to use a scalable solution to create and deploy web forms quicker, at a lower cost. This partnership has already allowed many companies to solve complex problems, such as the rapid deployment of a Covid-19 solution at a national scale. We have repeatedly proven that blending Equal Experts’ strengths in agile software delivery with UX Forms’ ability to create intuitive, high-quality web forms is a valuable offering. Leveraging our global network of over 1700 experts will allow UX Forms to further expand their reach, enhancing our shared ability to solve the hardest business challenges in the most innovative ways.”

Martin Gladdish, Managing Director of UX Forms, added: “I am excited about this next phase of our business. Whether starting from scratch, or using one of our responsive and dynamic templates, companies can use our suite of powerful tools to create the exact form they need. We will also share our wealth of experience to minimise the time from idea to insight, optimise completion rates, ensure compliance with strict government security standards, and integrate seamlessly with front- and back-end systems. Being backed by Equal Experts, with their superb reputation and impressive range of prestigious clients, means we can now expand our reach and help even more businesses.”

To find out more about how UX Forms can transform your business, contact kgray@equalexperts.com.

About Equal Experts

Founded in 2007 to challenge the traditional consulting model, Equal Experts is now made up of 1,700+ expert consultants delivering custom software and helping with digital transformation for our clients – globally. As strategic partners, we use industry leading strategy, design and delivery techniques to help customers disrupt their markets, create innovative products, accelerate delivery, and build world-class solutions.


© Business Wire 2020
