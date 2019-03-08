Equality Health Adds Nationally Recognized Medicaid Managed Care Pioneer Tom Betlach to Strategic Advisory Board

Phoenix, Arizona, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equality Health, an Arizona-based organization revolutionizing integrated, holistic healthcare delivery to diverse populations, announced it has appointed Tom Betlach to its Strategic Advisory Board. Betlach joins a respected cadre of national and local professionals from a broad range of healthcare and business sectors in aiding Equality Health with strategic advising, planning, and consulting.

“If there’s anyone who understands the importance of creating an equitable healthcare delivery system that truly rewards value, it’s Tom,” said Hugh Lytle, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Equality Health. “He not only has deep expertise in Medicaid managed care, finance, and healthcare policy, but innovative experience pioneering a nationally recognized healthcare delivery system. His knowledge and influence will be invaluable as we continue working toward scaling a new tech-enabled culture of care model that will create healthier communities in Southwestern U.S. markets.”

Betlach’s appointment comes on the heels of his recent retirement from The State of Arizona, where he spent the last nine years as Director of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s state Medicaid agency. In this role, he helped modernize healthcare delivery and payment reform that led to the recent launch of AHCCCS’ Complete Care designed to integrate and coordinate physical and behavioral health for 1.5 million Medicaid members. During this time, Betlach was widely recognized for his innovative approaches to Medicaid managed care and was selected by his peers to serve as president of the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

Before becoming AHCCCS Director and the nation's longest-serving Medicaid director, Betlach served as the AHCCCS Deputy Director for nearly eight years. Betlach served as the state Budget Director for five years before coming to AHCCCS.

“Equality Health is changing healthcare for the better, and I am thrilled to be a part of their purpose-driven mission,” Betlach said. “I believe my experience leading Arizona’s 12 billion dollar Medicaid program will be an asset, and I’m looking forward to advising and helping the organization pave the way in streamlining healthcare delivery focused on whole-person health for its members, especially for vulnerable populations.”

Current members of the Equality Health Strategic Advisory Board include Tony M. Astorga, chairman, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation and retired senior vice president & chief financial officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; L. Ben Lytle, retired founder, chairman and CEO of Anthem, Inc., one of the nation’s largest health plans; Ben Leedle, former CEO of Healthways, Inc.; Steve Matteucci, a senior advisor at BMO Private Bank; Frank M. Placenti, chair, Corporate Finance and Governance Practice at Squire Patton Boggs, LLP; Jean-Pierre Millon, director at CVS Health, Inc., and co-founder of BLS LLC; Jacque J. Sokolov, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of SSB Solutions, Inc. and chairman of the board, Phoenix Children’s Hospital; and Jeffrey A. Weiss, Ph.D., founder and managing director of CCI, Inc. and adjunct assistant professor of Medicine at UCLA.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based integrated, holistic healthcare delivery system focused on improving care delivery for diverse populations with culturally sensitive programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook and @EqualityHealth on Twitter.

Attachment

Tomás León Equality Health (602)799-4382 tleon@equalityhealth.com