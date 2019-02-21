Log in
Equatorial Guinea Takes Decisive Step toward Joining the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative

02/21/2019 | 03:52am EST

  • In a significant move toward joining the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), Equatorial Guinea received the official backing of the EITI International Secretariat on Friday.
  • The endorsement follows a decade of efforts by Equatorial Guinea to join the initiative, which seeks to address key governance issues of transparency and accountability in the extractive sectors.
  • Support of the country and its efforts to join the EITI was extended in a meeting between the Delegation of the EITI National Commission of Equatorial Guinea and the EITI International Secretariat held on February 15.

Equatorial Guinea made a decisive step toward joining the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Oslo, Norway on Friday February 15 2019, receiving the endorsement of the EITI International Secretariat and establishing positive bilateral relations between the two parties.

Having initially applied for membership in the organization in 2008, Equatorial Guinea has since instituted several reforms to take part in the global initiative.

“Membership of the EITI would represent a milestone for the country, and a critical step forward in its path toward greater transparency and improved governance and management of its extractive resources sector.” said H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

It continues to be my firm believe that our membership in the EITI will lead to a more attractive investment climate and an increase in foreign direct investment in the energy and non-energy sectors. added Minister Obiang Lima

In a meeting between a delegation from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) National Commission of Equatorial Guinea and the EITI International Secretariat, the National Commission provided a letter of intent for its membership in the initiative, along with a detailed report on the status of Equatorial Guinea in its process of adhesion to the EITI standards, which outlined all of the improvements and efforts carried out by the country since its last attempt to join the organization.

Equatorial Guinea, through the Minister, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to joining the EITI and comply with the requirements of being a member. On behalf of the International Secretariat, its Executive Director Mark Robinson expressed support of Equatorial Guinea and its efforts to become part of the EITI.

The National Commission also extended an invitation to the General Secretariat of the EITI to participate in the upcoming Meeting of Ministers at APPO Cape VII Congress and Exhibition, to be held in Malabo in April.

Members of the delegation included the representative of the Equatorial Guinea Civil Society, Don Agustín Moisés Enguru Alene; Director General of Local Content, Don Jacinto Nguema Owono; and the General Coordinator of the National Secretariat, Anacleto Oló Fernández. In addition to the executive director, the Oslo-based International Secretariat was represented by Regional Director, Francisco Paris and Monica Osorio in the meeting.

Implemented in 52 countries, the EITI serves as a global standard for the responsible governance of oil, gas and mineral resources, and seeks to strengthen key public and corporate governance issues of transparency and accountability by requiring the disclosure of information along the extractive industry value chain.


© Business Wire 2019
