Equatorial Guinea Takes Decisive Step toward Joining the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative

Equatorial Guinea made a decisive step toward joining the Extractive
Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Oslo, Norway on Friday
February 15 2019, receiving the endorsement of the EITI International
Secretariat and establishing positive bilateral relations between the
two parties.
Having initially applied for membership in the organization in 2008,
Equatorial Guinea has since instituted several reforms to take part in
the global initiative.
“Membership of the EITI would represent a milestone for the country, and
a critical step forward in its path toward greater transparency and
improved governance and management of its extractive resources sector.”
said H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the Minister of Mines and
Hydrocarbons.
It continues to be my firm believe that our membership in the EITI will
lead to a more attractive investment climate and an increase in foreign
direct investment in the energy and non-energy sectors. added Minister
Obiang Lima
In a meeting between a delegation from the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI) National Commission of Equatorial Guinea
and the EITI International Secretariat, the National Commission provided
a letter of intent for its membership in the initiative, along with a
detailed report on the status of Equatorial Guinea in its process of
adhesion to the EITI standards, which outlined all of the improvements
and efforts carried out by the country since its last attempt to join
the organization.
Equatorial Guinea, through the Minister, reaffirmed the country’s
commitment to joining the EITI and comply with the requirements of being
a member. On behalf of the International Secretariat, its Executive
Director Mark Robinson expressed support of Equatorial Guinea and its efforts
to become part of the EITI.
The National Commission also extended an invitation to the General
Secretariat of the EITI to participate in the upcoming Meeting of
Ministers at APPO Cape VII Congress and Exhibition, to be held in Malabo
in April.
Members of the delegation included the representative of the Equatorial
Guinea Civil Society, Don Agustín Moisés Enguru Alene; Director General
of Local Content, Don Jacinto Nguema Owono; and the General Coordinator
of the National Secretariat, Anacleto Oló Fernández. In addition to the
executive director, the Oslo-based International Secretariat was
represented by Regional Director, Francisco Paris and Monica Osorio in
the meeting.
Implemented in 52 countries, the EITI serves as a global standard for
the responsible governance of oil, gas and mineral resources, and seeks
to strengthen key public and corporate governance issues of transparency
and accountability by requiring the disclosure of information along the
extractive industry value chain.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005360/en/