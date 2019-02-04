Equiem : Expands Market-Leading Platform to Over 2 Million Square Feet With New Sites in New York, Philadelphia, Houston

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global property technology and services company, Equiem, has rolled out its market-leading tenant engagement app at three new sites including Arborcrest Corporate Campus ('Arborcrest') in Philadelphia, 5 Houston Center in Houston, Texas and Global Holdings Group's ("GHG") Nomad Tower in Manhattan. Combined, the three properties represent over 2.1 million square feet of new commercial space that Equiem's platform is deployed across and take Equiem's total portfolio of U.S. buildings to 20, having launched in the U.S. market just 18 months ago.

Founded in 2011, Equiem provides an intelligent technology platform that allows for streamlined communications, effective operations and deeper engagement between commercial landlords and their tenants. 135,000 people from over 8,900 companies worldwide currently use the firm's platform, which is deployed across more than 57 million sq. ft of prime commercial real estate across the USA, Ireland, the UK and Australia.

Located on the edge of Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood and comprising approximately 700,000 square feet, Nomad Tower is the second largest building in GHG's portfolio and the first to roll out the Equiem experience, which has been branded 'Our Nomad Tower'. With a number of new tenants arriving in the coming months, including leading online real estate marketplace Zillow, Equiem forms a key component of Global Holding's strategy to attract and retain tenants by creating a vibrant, connected and service-rich community for all inhabitants.

Craig Panzirer, Senior Vice-President, Director of Leasing at Global Holdings Group, said:

"Bringing Equiem on board at Nomad Tower enables us to deliver the amenities, events and experiences that modern tenants now expect at leading workplaces. Alongside our extensive renovation program, Our Nomad Tower will help us transform the building into a truly desirable, engaging and connected workplace, and set a new standard for tenant amenities in Manhattan."

The premier office campus in the greater Philadelphia area, Arborcrest comprises more than 855,000 sq ft of Class-A office space across five buildings set in large open parkland. The introduction of Equiem's platform is part of a wider campaign to reposition the entire site and attract new occupiers through a series of major improvement works. Upgrades to two lobbies, the lobby cafe, various outdoor seating areas, signage and the creation of a site-wide walking trail are all currently underway and are expected to complete in the next few months.



Situated in downtown Houston and comprising over 580,000 sq. ft of Class A office space, the 27-story 5 Houston Center is leased to a wide range of tenants, including Bank of Texas and professional services company EY, which occupies approximately 120,000 sq. ft of space. Available as an app, Equiem's platform acts as a full-service concierge providing tenants at the building with access to a variety of services, events and experiences, from ordering coffee to submitting facility requests, to regular community events and communicating with other tenants.

Commenting on the launches, Richard Morell, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Equiem, said:

"We have enjoyed an excellent first year here in the US and are delighted to have continued that momentum. The modern office is now all about hospitality, engaging with tenants and providing them with a frictionless and fulfilling working environment. We're confident that the experiences and services we will be providing through our technology will do just that, and help grow connected, vibrant and satisfied communities within these three buildings."

About Equiem

Equiem is a global property technology and services company on a mission to change the world one square foot at a time.

Founded in Australia in 2011, Equiem works with the world's leading property owners to breathe life into buildings, transforming them from mere brick & mortar structures to bustling communities with services and experiences that enrich occupants' lives.

In the space of just seven years, Equiem has developed from a team of two, to over 250 employees across offices in the USA, the UK, The Philippines and Australia. The company's platform is currently deployed in over 5.3 million square metres (57 million sq ft) of premium commercial real estate across the USA, Ireland, the UK and Australia, with clients including Adams & Co. Realty, Lendlease, M&G Real Estate and Dexus.

135,000 people worldwide use Equiem's market-leading platform.

