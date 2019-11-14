Log in
Equify Auctions Launches Proprietary Heavy Equipment Platform EquiPRO, Putting Customers First

11/14/2019 | 10:16am EST

With Equify Auctions’ modern, simple-to-use EquiPRO platform, buyers and sellers have the power, options, and control to move their businesses forward like never before

Michael Grimm, President of Equify Auctions, today announced that the company has designed and built its own platform aimed at changing the auction industry. Available exclusively at www.equifyauctions.com, heavy equipment buyers and sellers now have a platform built for convenience, speed, and consumer confidence.

“At Equify Auctions, we know that you want to quickly and confidently buy and sell heavy equipment for the best price,” said Mr. Grimm. “In order to do that, you need a simple process that’s built around you. Most auction companies force you into their one-size-fits-all business model, which makes you feel like you don’t have any options or control. We believe buying and selling equipment should be about you, not us.”

According to the company, Equify Auctions’ technology is hyper-focused on getting the best price for both buyers and sellers, reducing risk and supporting the business needs of its customers.

“We understand what it’s like to have equipment you need to buy or sell, but you don’t have the right tools to get the job done,” continued Mr. Grimm. “This is why we are integrating today’s technology with decades of auction and heavy equipment expertise to disrupt an industry so the customer wins.”

For interested buyers and sellers, visit www.equifyauctions.com and register for an account today. Equify’s sales team builds custom plans to support the sale of each piece of equipment. Buyers have turnkey services, from inspection reports to easy transportation options.

“Auctions have historically been a rigid and opaque industry, dictating when and how an item can be sold, and often artificially driving prices up or obscuring how a lot actually performs,” concluded Mr. Grimm. “Today, we are changing the auction business, modernizing an archaic system and providing power, options, and control to the sellers and buyers.”

About Equify Auctions, LLC

Equify Auctions is an online heavy equipment company offering a broad selection of used construction equipment, trucks and trailers, oil and gas equipment, attachments, agriculture equipment and accessories, cranes and other machinery today’s businesses need to complete their projects.


© Business Wire 2019
