Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:50am EDT

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced 3 May 2019 dividend per share of USD 0.26 for first quarter 2019. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 20 August 2019, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.9798. First quarter 2019 dividend per share is consequently NOK 2.3347.

On 28 August 2019, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25aVIVENDI : Has Filed a Petition in Court to Preserve Its Right to Vote at Mediaset's EGM
BU
03:24aOil drops as recession risks mount with trade war tariffs
RE
03:24aVivendi Files Court Petition to Preserve Right to Vote at Mediaset EGM
DJ
03:22aEuropean stocks tumble on trade war blows
RE
03:14aCREDIT SUISSE : to shift focus from branches to digital banking
RE
03:13aVMWARE : New 10ZiG VMware Blast Extreme Supported, All-in-One Series Thin & Zero Client to Demo at VMworld 2019 U.S.
AQ
03:13aAU OPTRONICS : AUO's Integrated Solutions Power New Retailing to Boost Diversified Business Opportunities with All-Round Precision Marketing Tools
PR
03:05aPANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:05aChemesis International Inc. Signs International Supply Agreement for CBD Products
GL
03:02aGold recovery increasing at Mexus' Santa Elena mine
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Third Point Builds Stake in EssilorLuxottica -Reuters
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group