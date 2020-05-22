Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the fourth quarter 2019 in NOK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:52am EDT

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced 6 February 2020 dividend per share of USD 0.27 for fourth quarter 2019. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 18 May 2020, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 10.0810. Fourth quarter 2019 dividend per share is consequently NOK 2.7219.

On 29 May 2020, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aDeutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. announces pricing of tender offers for any and all of its outstanding notes due 2021 and 2022
PR
11:02aBIONIK LABORATORIES CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:02aFortescue Raises Stake in Candente Copper to Almost 20%
DJ
11:01aRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Addition of YouTube Live for Virtual Showcase
AQ
11:01aDOLLAR GENERAL : Named to U.S. Veterans Magazine's Top Veteran-Friendly Companies
PU
11:01aCMiC Donates $400,000 in Scholarships for the ACE Mentor Program of America
PR
11:01aALLY FINANCIAL : to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference
PR
11:01aUNITED AIRLINES : to Present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
PR
11:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ryder System, Inc. (R) Investors
BU
11:01aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Gamification in Corporate Training to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : Alibaba's sales surge as people shop online during lockdown
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group