Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the first quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 01:59am EDT

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 23 April 2020 dividend per share of USD 0.09 for first quarter 2020. See also separate dividend announcement on 7 May 2020.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 17 August 2020, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.8921. First quarter 2020 dividend per share is consequently NOK 0.8003.

On 28 August 2020, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:10aEURONAV : Openbaarmaking van een transparantiekennisgeving
PU
02:10aEURONAV : Disclosure regarding a transparency notification
PU
02:10aJOGMEC Conducts World's First Successful Excavation of Cobalt-Rich Seabed in the Deep Ocean;Excavation Test Seeks to Identify Best Practices to Access Essential Green Technology Ingredients While Minimizing Environmental Impact
PU
02:10aJADESTONE ENERGY : Notice of H1 2020 Results and Conference Call
PU
02:10aKINGSPAN : Interim Results 2020 (Report)
PU
02:10aKINGSPAN : Interim Results 2020 (Press release)
PU
02:10aKINGSPAN : Interim Results 2020 (Presentation)
PU
02:10aGEM DIAMONDS : Recovery of high quality 442 carat diamond
PU
02:10aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : IPC Senior Management Change
PU
02:10aZIGNSEC : Kvartalsrapport för perioden 1 april 2020 till 30 juni 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
2ONESPAN INC. : ONESPAN : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against OneSpan, Inc. and C..
3NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : NIPPON PAINT : Singapore's Wuthelam Group to buy out Nippon Paint for 1.28 t..
4ADVAL TECH HOLDING AG : Adval Tech achieves a balanced result despite Corona and difficult market environment
5CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD. : CHINA YANGTZE POWER : Water levels at China's Three Gorges near maximum after ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group