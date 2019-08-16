Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading – Correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Reference is made to the stock market announcement made 26 July 2019 related to share purchase made by primary insiders in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR). The total number of shares Ørjan Kvelvane, senior vice president in Equinor ASA, holds after the transaction is corrected to 8,440. The corrected announcement for Kvelvane reads as follows:

Ørjan Kvelvane, senior vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 26 July bought 5,000 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 159,76 per share. Kvelvane will after the transaction in total hold 8,440 shares in Equinor ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aROCHE : FDA approves Roche's Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for people with ROS1-positive, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and NTRK gene fusion-positive solid tumours
PU
05:57aOLEEO : are finalists in 2019 Stevie Awards for Great Employers
PU
05:57aVOLKSWAGEN : In July, there was a drop of 2.4 percent in deliveries by the Volkswagen Group compared with July 2018, to 886,100 vehicles. In Europe, deliveries fell by 3.6 percent to 393,600 vehicles. ...
PU
05:53aSWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Rupert Hogg resigns amid mounting Chinese scrutiny
RE
05:52aCOMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES : C&T announces 2019 Interim Results
PU
05:52aTHAKRAL : Additional Joint Venture Entities
PU
05:52aCOMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
05:52aECS ELITEGROUP COMPUTER : Launches Smart Solution Event to Delivery its Strategy and Brand-new Products.
PU
05:52aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Aston Martin Lagonda Gbl Hld Plc
PU
05:52aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.3 - Accesso Technology Group PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4SOLGOLD PLC : SOLGOLD : Full Year Results and MD&A
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group