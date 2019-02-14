Equinor : Submits Bid to New York to Provide Renewable Energy from Empire Wind Project

Equinor Wind US today submitted a bid to provide New York state with a
significant, long-term source of renewable energy from its Empire Wind
lease site located offshore New York and New Jersey. Equinor’s bid comes
in response to the 800MW New York State Offshore Wind Power Procurement,
the state’s first formal solicitation targeted to the newly developing
U.S. offshore wind industry. The state is expected to announce chosen
supplier(s) later this spring.
The company secured the 80,000-acre lease in a federal auction in
December 2016. The site is located between 14 and 35 miles south of Long
Island in the New York Bight, with a potential capacity of up to 2GW of
renewable power.
“Submitting this offer to provide New York with a steady supply of
offshore wind is both a major step forward in the development process of
the Empire Wind project and an important milestone for New York’s
transition to renewable energy. Our project can make a major
contribution toward fulfilling New York’s robust renewable energy goals,
and the emissions reductions and economic impacts of our bid provide a
clear benefit to New Yorkers. We look forward to working with the state
as we turn that potential into a tangible asset that the people of New
York can rely on for energy well into the future,” says Christer af
Geijerstam, President of Equinor Wind US.
New York poised to harness offshore wind potential
New York is a leader in the U.S. in its commitment to renewable energy,
and to using offshore wind to help achieve its ambitious renewable
energy goals. The state has excellent offshore wind conditions that make
it well-suited to the development of this promising new source of
energy. Because offshore wind is a relatively new technology and a new
industry in the U.S., New York will benefit from the infrastructure that
will be developed to support offshore wind in the state and region. The
state’s strong maritime workforce and port infrastructure assets will
also play an important role in the growth of the industry. Over the life
of the project, Empire Wind will generate savings of around 1 billion
dollars in reduced wholesale energy costs in New York.
Equinor has already undertaken considerable work to bring offshore wind
to the New York area, gathering detailed information about the seabed
conditions, grid connection options and wind resources throughout the
site for nearly two years. The company recently deployed a specialized
buoy known as a Floating LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to measure
wind speed, wind direction, wave conditions and other factors that
inform the resource potential and eventual development of the wind farm.
Equinor’s growing offshore wind portfolio
The Empire Wind project marked the first stage of Equinor’s commitment
to take a leading role in renewable energy development in the US. The
company is developing a separate project in the lease area called
Boardwalk Wind geared to New Jersey, and submitted a bid in response to
that state’s offshore wind solicitation in December 2018. That same
month, Equinor acquired a second lease area in the US east coast wind
market, a 128,000 acre site offshore Massachusetts. In total, Equinor’s
US offshore wind portfolio now has the potential to power more than two
million homes with renewable power.
“We firmly believe in the long-term potential for offshore wind as a
major local source of renewable, reliable and cost-effective energy in
the region. The US northeast is a key component of our growing
commitment to develop offshore wind resources around the globe,” said
Pål Eitrheim, Equinor’s Executive Vice President for New Energy
Solutions.
Building a material position in renewables
Equinor is building a material position in renewable energy,
particularly in offshore wind. Equinor now powers more than 1 million
European homes with renewable wind power from five projects in the
United Kingdom and Germany. Equinor commissioned the world’s first
floating offshore wind farm in 2017, off the coast of Scotland. Equinor
is also developing offshore wind in Poland, as well as solar energy in
Brazil and Argentina.
