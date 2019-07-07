Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equinor capitalizes shares in Lundin Petroleum for increased direct ownership in Johan Sverdrup and a cash consideration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE EQNR) has agreed with Lundin Petroleum AB to divest a 16 percent shareholding in Lundin Petroleum for a direct interest of 2.6 percent in the Johan Sverdrup field and a cash consideration of around USD 650 million.

“Since 2016 we have more than doubled the value of our investment in Lundin. This transaction gives us the opportunity to capitalize on this value creation, and at the same time increase our direct ownership in the Johan Sverdrup field,” says Eldar Sætre, President and CEO of Equinor.

Under the terms of the agreements, Equinor will divest around 54.5 million shares in Lundin at a price of SEK 266.4 per share. Total consideration for the divestment of shares in Lundin amounts to around USD 1.56 billion. Equinor will acquire a 2.6% direct ownership share in the Equinor operated Johan Sverdrup field for a cash consideration of USD 910 million.

Through this transaction, Equinor is realizing significant value creation from its investments in Lundin Petroleum. Equinor announced its investments in Lundin in 2016 at an average weighted cost price of SEK 121 per share, adjusted for the divestment of International Petroleum Corporation. Equinor has more than doubled the value of its invested capital, including its remaining shareholding in Lundin Petroleum.

“Johan Sverdrup is truly a world class field. We are on track to start production in November this year, and an increased direct ownership share gives us the opportunity to create even more value for our shareholders,” says Sætre.

Following completion of the transactions, Equinor will have a 42.6 percent ownership share in the Johan Sverdrup field and own a 4.9 percent shareholding in Lundin Petroleum.

The agreement includes a contingent payment of up to USD 52 million payable to Lundin in 2025 if Johan Sverdrup proves to be at the upper end or above the indicated resource range of 2.2 – 3.2 bn boe. In agreement with Lundin, the transaction is being executed through a total return swap agreement, where the Lundin shares will be acquired by Sparebank1 Markets and subsequently redeemed. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including customary government approval and approval in Lundin Petroleum AB’s Extraordinary General Meeting set for 31 July 2019. The Lundin Petroleum Board of Directors have expressed their unanimous support for the transaction, and the Lundin Petroleum family entities have confirmed that they will vote in favour of the transaction at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Closing of the sale of the shares in Lundin Petroleum will take place after approval by the Lundin Petroleum Extraordinary General Meeting. Closing of the acquisition of the interest in Johan Sverdrup transaction is expected by Q4 2019.

Further information:

Investor relations:
Peter Hutton, Senior Vice President Investor Relations:
+44 7881 918 792

Press:
Bård Glad Pedersen, Vice President Media Relations:
+47 918 01 791

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
11:06aLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Proposal to redeem 16 percent of the outstanding Lundin Petroleum shares and sell a 2.6 percent stake in the Johan Sverdrup development project
AQ
11:06aLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Lundin Petroleum AB
AQ
11:05aNigeria signs Africa free trade agreement - statement
RE
11:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : says it will cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 to increase profitability, boost shareholder returns
AQ
11:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Deutsche Bank announces major restructuring plan
AQ
10:50aEquinor capitalizes shares in Lundin Petroleum for increased direct ownership in Johan Sverdrup and a cash consideration
GL
10:41aIran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 4th Update
DJ
10:35aDEUTSCHE BANK : outlines significant strategic transformation and restructuring plans
EQ
10:15aSTARBUCKS : apologises to police after six officers were asked to leave Arizona store
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1URANIUM : Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
3HAPAG-LLOYD AG : HAPAG LLOYD : CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Persian Gulf
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Saudi airline flyadeal won't continue with Boeing 737 MAX order
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About