Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Equinor to quit U.S. lobby group over climate policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 12:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea

Equinor will leave industry the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) lobby group over a disagreement on climate policy, the energy producer said on Friday.

The Norwegian company is undertaking a review of its memberships of industry associations under an agreement with a group of institutional investors, the Climate Action 100+, signed last April.

The Washington-headquartered IPAA represents thousands of independent oil and natural gas producers and service companies across the United States.

"We believe that IPAA's lack of position on climate leaves the association materially misaligned with Equinor's climate policy and advocacy position," the company said in its review of industry associations.

Specifically, Equinor cited the IPAA's support for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) roll-back of U.S. federal methane regulations, which the company opposes.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration last year proposed to rescind Obama-era limits on oil and gas industry emissions of methane, one of the main pollutants scientists link to climate change.

The IPAA said that membership of its association was "a company-by-company business decision".

"Our membership, represented by our national board of directors, determines the association's policy positions," a spokeswoman said.

Equinor also said it would remain a member of the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) despite "some misalignments" with the company's climate policies.

The group said it expected API to make further progress in strengthening its support for the Paris climate agreement, tightening methane emissions regulations and marking out a clearer stance on carbon pricing.

"We will also encourage APPEA to take a clear stand on supporting carbon pricing in Australia and not supporting carry over of credits from the Kyoto protocol to the Paris Agreement," it added.

Under its agreement with Climate Action 100+, Equinor has committed to make sure that all memberships in more than 100 industry associations, including oil, gas and renewable energy, align with its support for the goals of the Paris Agreement.

BP said in February that it would leave the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) refining lobby group and two other trade bodies because of disagreements over climate policies.

Royal Dutch Shell and Total last year said that they would not renew their memberships of the AFPM. Equinor is not a member of the group.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)

Stocks treated in this article : Total, Equinor ASA, BP plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -10.74% 300.8 Delayed Quote.-28.54%
EQUINOR ASA -6.55% 115.55 Delayed Quote.-29.54%
TOTAL -2.27% 32.25 Real-time Quote.-32.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pPEAB PUBL : acquisition of YIT's Nordic paving and mineral aggregates business is approved by the EU Commission
AQ
12:51pYIT : The European Commission approves the sale of YIT's Nordic paving and mineral aggregates businesses to Peab
AQ
12:50pPRESS RELEASE : Schindler results adversely impacted by COVID-19
TE
12:49pIDEANOMICS : ' MEG announces the Formation of Business Entities to Capitalize on China's RMB24 trillion (USD3.4 trillion) "New Infrastructure" Investments
PR
12:48pTUI : receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of  1.8 billion
PU
12:48pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : 4Q 2019 Earnings Release
PU
12:46pWESTERN UNION : tests remote home-based service to complete money transfers
AQ
12:46pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish business presses Erdogan to beef up COVID-19 economic support and consider strict lockdown
AQ
12:46pCOVID-19 Leads To Downgrades Of BMW And Daimler; Outlook On VW Now Negative
AQ
12:46pSOUTHERN : Containment vessel top placed for Vogtle Unit 4
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group